We Now Know What San Diego Padres' Jurickson Profar Wants in Free Agency
With Juan Soto, Tyler O'Neill and Cody Bellinger off the board now this offseason, perhaps some of the other outfield dominoes will begin to fall in free agency.
Included in that group is San Diego Padres' free agent Jurickson Profar, who is coming off an All-Star season.
According to Jeff Passan of ESPN, Profar is looking for a deal of at least three years. He's viewed as a cheaper alternative to Anthony Santander (Orioles) and Teoscar Hernandez (Dodgers).
Profar will play next season at 32 years old but is actually coming off his best year yet. The former top prospect made the All-Star Game for the Padres and helped lead them to the National League Division Series, hitting .280 in all with 24 homers and 85 RBI.
He was a big plus in the Padres lineup, especially after they traded Soto to the Yankees last offseason. Profar finished 14th in the National League MVP voting and also won his first career Silver Slugger.
An 11-year veteran of the Texas Rangers, Padres, Oakland Athletics and Colorado Rockies, Profar is a .245 lifetime hitter. He three separate 20-plus home run seasons, but this year's total of 24 was his career-high.
Just speculatively speaking, it seems as if business is slowing down for the holiday season. While holiday signings are not unheard of (Mitch Garver signed on Christmas Eve last offseason), it feels like Profar and others won't be signing until at least after Christmas, and potentially after the New Year as well.
Spring training begins in mid-February.
