Atlanta Braves Star Jurickson Profar Delivers Instant 'Catch of the Year' Contender
Looking to get the Miami Marlins on the board Saturday afternoon, rookie catcher Agustín Ramírez pulled a line drive deep to left field off of Atlanta Braves starter Hurston Waldrep.
Jurickson Profar wasn't about to let Waldrep's scoreless start come crashing down in the fourth inning, though, doing everything in his power to keep the shutout alive.
Profar ventured over to his right, picking up speed as he approached the visitors' bullpen. When he saw that Ramírez's shot was about to clear the fence, Profar scaled the wall and robbed the would-be home run.
The 32-year-old spun when he descended from the wall, smiling as he tossed the ball back into the infield. By all accounts, Profar had immediately inserted himself into the "catch of the year" conversation.
Profar isn't even a lifelong outfielder, coming up primarily as a second and third baseman with the Texas Rangers and Oakland Athletics. The San Diego Padres shifted him into the outfield in his late 20s, but he posted -11 defensive runs saved with the Colorado Rockies in 2023.
Even when he broke out at the plate and became a first-time All-Star and Silver Slugger back with the Padres in 2024, he still recorded -8 defensive runs saved in 148 games. He had already reached -8 defensive runs saved through his first 35 games with the Braves.
Profar quite literally saved a run against the Marlins on Saturday, and Miami didn't score at all until the sixth.
Since returning from his 80-game for violating MLB's performance-enhancing drug policy on July 2, Profar has hit .234 with a .783 OPS. He has been on a 30-home run, 35-double 162-game pace in that span, on top of his latest flashy play in the field.
Related MLB Stories
- FLORES OUT AGAIN: Wilmer Flores wasn't placed on the injured list, but he is absent from the San Francisco Giants' lineup yet again as they face the Washington Nationals on Saturday. CLICK HERE
- MARLINS' SPEEDY ROOKIE: Agustín Ramírez stole two bases against the Houston Astros on Wednesday, earning the Miami Marlins catcher a spot in the MLB record books. CLICK HERE
- BRAVES POACH BRUJAN: Vidal Bruján has bounced around between the Miami Marlins, Chicago Cubs and Baltimore Orioles over the past two seasons, now heading off to the Atlanta Braves. CLICK HERE
Follow Fastball On SI on social media
Continue to follow our Fastball On SI coverage on social media by liking us on Facebook and by following us on Twitter @FastballFN.
You can also follow Sam Connon on Twitter @SamConnon.