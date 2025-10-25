What Mariners Will Need To Do To Keep Josh Naylor In Seattle
Josh Naylor was exactly what the Seattle Mariners needed. Now, the Mariners have to decide how badly they want to keep him.
In 54 games for the Mariners after the trade deadline, Naylor put up an .831 OPS, 19 stolen bases, and 2.2 wins above replacement. He was then the most consistent hitter on the team during the playoffs, and he'll be 29 next season, so he's still got plenty of prime years left.
It's been a few years since Seattle went above and beyond to sign a particular free agent. Will that change to accommodate Naylor, and if so, what conditions will it take to retain him?
Naylor expected to seek a four-year contract
One condition seems clear. On Saturday, Adam Jude of The Seattle Times reported that the former All-Star Naylor is expected to command at least a four-year deal, be it in Seattle or elsewhere.
"Naylor enters free agency a year after two other All-Star-caliber first basemen agreed to multiyear deals," Jude wrote. "Pete Alonso signed a two-year, $54-million deal the return to the New York Mets (he’s already gone on record saying he will exercise his opt-out clause), and Christian Walker signed a three-year, $60-million with the Houston Astros.
"Because of his age, Naylor is expected to seek a contract of at least four years in length."
In theory, paying a first baseman through his age-32 season shouldn't be a major issue. The sticking point for the Mariners is more likely average annual value (AAV) than number of years, unless someone out there is offering something closer to six or seven years.
But Naylor isn't your typical six- or seven-year contract candidate. He's only compiled 8.4 WAR in parts of seven seasons, and at a position that typically demands home run pop, he's only had one 30-homer season thus far.
If it's a four-year deal with an AAV under $20 million, it's hard to imagine Naylor won't be back in a Mariners uniform. But it's also unwise to consider anything a foregone conclusion until the fan favorite's signature is on paper.
More MLB: Mariners' Jerry Dipoto Makes Painful George Springer Admission