Zac Gallen Report Points to 3 Free Agent Landing Spots

The free agent starting pitching market still has a few names out there that could move the needle in 2026.

Framber Valdez is a guy out there for the taking who is a legit No. 1 or No. 2 starter around the league. He's the type of hurler who could sit right at the top of a World Series contender's starting rotation. He's not the only one, though. Another starter out there who should have a big impact for a team in 2026 is one-time All-Star Zac Gallen.

He had a tough 2025 season with a 4.83 ERA in 33 starts, but has a career 3.58 ERA in seven seasons. He's also just 30 years old. But, where could he go? His ultimate decision in free agency should help to unclog the market and Jon Heyman of the New York Post pointed towards the Arizona Diamondbacks, Baltimore Orioles and Chicago Cubs as fits.

Zac Gallen is available

Sep 26, 2025; San Diego, California, USA; Arizona Diamondbacks starting pitcher Zac Gallen (23) throws a pitch during the first inning against the San Diego Padres at Petco Park. Mandatory Credit: David Frerker-Imagn Images | David Frerker-Imagn Images

"He's talking definitely," Heyman said. "There are teams definitely talking hot and heavy with Gallen at this point. Wouldn't be shocked if it didn't take too long. Certainly the D-Backs. He's got the qualifying offer, that's an issue. Potentially then he could go back to Arizona. This is a guy who has actually gotten Cy Young votes on three different seasons. Last year was not his best season, so this was not the best platform to use, but he is a terrific pitcher.

"Very good in the clutch. The Cubs have been linked to him for months. That's another potential possibility. And of course, and I mentioned, the Orioles are in on Gallen. I've heard the Angels and the Padres have checked in, but those aren't really big spenders and I would kind of look more heavily at those other three, which would be D-Backs, Cubs, or Orioles for Gallen."

We should start to see the market move soon, right? Spring Training is roughly two weeks away from kicking off. Gallen is one of the final big dominoes that needs to fall.

