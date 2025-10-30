Fastball

Why Mariners Must Re-Sign Josh Naylor, According To Jeff Passan

Some big decisions on the docket in Seattle...

Jackson Roberts

Oct 17, 2025; Seattle, Washington, USA; Seattle Mariners first baseman Josh Naylor (12) reacts after third baseman Eugenio Suarez (not pictured) hits a grand slam against the Toronto Blue Jays in the eighth inning during game five of the ALCS round for the 2025 MLB playoffs at T-Mobile Park. Mandatory Credit: Stephen Brashear-Imagn Images
Oct 17, 2025; Seattle, Washington, USA; Seattle Mariners first baseman Josh Naylor (12) reacts after third baseman Eugenio Suarez (not pictured) hits a grand slam against the Toronto Blue Jays in the eighth inning during game five of the ALCS round for the 2025 MLB playoffs at T-Mobile Park. Mandatory Credit: Stephen Brashear-Imagn Images / Stephen Brashear-Imagn Images
In this story:

Josh Naylor was absolutely fantastic in his three months for the Seattle Mariners.

After putting up an OPS of .831 in the regular season and .967 in the playoffs, Naylor is hitting the free-agent market with his value at a high point. He's also still just 28, has an All-Star appearance in the bag, and stole 30 bases out of nowhere this year.

Coming off a deep postseason run that ended in heartbreak at the end of the American League Championship Series, how vital is it to the Mariners' hopes of future title contention?

Mariners strongly urged to re-sign Naylor

Josh Naylor
Oct 19, 2025; Toronto, Ontario, CAN; Seattle Mariners first baseman Josh Naylor (12) runs after hitting a solo home run against the Toronto Blue Jays in the sixth inning during game six of the ALCS round for the 2025 MLB playoffs at Rogers Centre. Mandatory Credit: Kevin Sousa-Imagn Images / Kevin Sousa-Imagn Images

Well, to hear ESPN insider Jeff Passan tell it, it's fairly essential.

During an appearance on Seattle Sports' " Brock and Salk" show on Tuesday, Passan noted that he didn't believe the Mariners would have a ton of competition in signing Naylor to a long-term deal, but they might also be risk-averse in that regard.

“That’s the thing about it, first basemen in free agency, they don’t do great,” Passan said. “We’ve seen this with Pete Alonso. We’ve seen this with Freddie Freeman. And the reason Freddie Freeman is a Dodger is because of the industry aversion to signing first basemen to long-term contracts.”

However, Passan also noted that the Mariners would be under a lot of pressure to re-sign Naylor, because he was such a catalyst to their playoff run and losing him would be a shock to the team's culture in addition to a big loss in the lineup.

“It’s not that they would like him, it’s not that they would need him in free agency," Passan wrote. "It’s that, if they don’t have him, it’s going to feel empty. And after a year like this, that’s not something the Mariners want to be doing.”

It's not as if Naylor is among the elites at the first-base position, historically speaking. Before this season, he'd never tallied three wins above replacement in a single campaign. But he reeks of competency, and that's something the Mariners need to keep around as they try and construct a World Series roster.

More MLB: Cal Raleigh's Latest Award Proves Mariners Star Should Win MVP Over Aaron Judge

Published
Jackson Roberts
JACKSON ROBERTS

Jackson Roberts is a former Division III All-Region DH who now writes and talks about sports for a living. A Bay Area native and a graduate of Swarthmore College and the Newhouse School at Syracuse University, Jackson makes his home in North Jersey. He grew up rooting for the Red Sox, Patriots, and Warriors, and he recently added the Devils to his sports fandom mosaic.

Home/News