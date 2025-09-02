Why Max Scherzer's Vladimir Guerrero Jr. Warning Should Scare AL East
The Toronto Blue Jays have put the majors on notice with a surprising run to emerge as the frontrunner in the American League East.
Among the players powering the team forward is first baseman Vladimir Guerrero Jr., and according to veteran pitcher Max Scherzer, he's only scratching the surface of his potential.
Guerrero has been considered one of the best first baseman in the league for a couple of years now, and that has carried into the 2025 campaign. Even though he isn't having his best season, Guerrero is still hitting .287 with 21 home runs and 74 RBIs, which helped him earn his fifth All-Star selection of his career.
If there's a guy who knows what it takes to enjoy sustained success in the pros, it's Scherzer, who is in the 18th year of his career. Scherzer has come across quite a few great players during his time in the league, but he believes that Guerrero can reach the heights hit by one of his legendary former teammates, Miguel Cabrera.
Max Scherzer's message about Vladimir Guerrero Jr.
"He's coming into his own," Scherzer said on "Foul Territory." "As good as he is, there's still so much more untapped potential. I don't like throwing this comparison around because I hold him so high, like you said, Miguel Cabrera, but he has that type of talent."
The Blue Jays started slow in 2025, but they hold a 2.5-game lead over the New York Yankees and Boston Red Sox heading into play on Tuesday. Based on what we have seen from them this season, they are going to be a threat in the AL East for years to come.
Further bolstering that notion is the fact that Guerrero signed a massive 14-year, $500 million contract extension with Toronto back in April. He's already been terrorizing his AL East opponents since 2019, and it appears he will continue to do for years to come.
If Scherzer is right, and Guerrero hasn't even reached his full potential yet, the rest of the division is going to be in trouble for a long, long time. After suffering a crushing 5-4 loss against the Cincinnati Reds on Monday, Toronto will look to get back in the win column when it returns to action on Tuesday night.
More MLB: Mariners Predicted To Cut Ties With 42-HR All-Star At Season's End