WNBA Star Caitlin Clark Goes Viral For Mock Broadcast of Philadelphia Phillies and Brewers
The WNBA Playoffs begin on Sunday for the Indiana Fever and star guard Caitlin Clark. Clark and her teammates are taking on the Connecticut Sun at 3:00 p.m. ET. It's been quite a turnaround for the Fever, who picked No. 1 in the draft earlier this spring.
However, as the playoffs loom, Clark is going viral not for a behind-the-back pass or a deep three-pointer, but for her baseball acumen.
That's right, a video was recently posted of Clark watching the Philadelphia Phillies and Milwaukee Brewers. In the video, she was doing a mock broadcast for the camera.
You've got to give Clark credit, she seemed to understand the game and she also had an intrinsic knowledge of the Phillies.
The Brewers invited Clark out to do some real play-by-play of a game after seeing the video.
It's been a great first season for Clark in the WNBA, as she has shattered all kinds of rookie records. Averaging 19.2 ppg this season, he's also dishing out 8.4 assists. Clark made the All-Star Game as well and is shooting nearly 35 percent from three. She's helped the Fever set attendance records all around the league as well.
This all comes on the heels of an incredible career at the University of Iowa. Clark led the Hawkeyes to the National Championship game in each of the last two seasons, falling short against LSU and South Carolina. She was named the Player of the Year in college basketball during those years as well.
