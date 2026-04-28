Yankees’ Aaron Judge, Ben Rice Are MLB’s Most Dangerous Duo

The New York Yankees faced off against the Texas Rangers on Monday night and a bit of history was made.

Aaron Judge and Ben Rice have both been mashing at an impressive rate to kick off the season. Both homered in the third inning of Monday's contest against Texas. For Judge, it was his 11th long ball of the season. For Rice, it was his 10th.

Ben Rice goes the opposite way for his 10th home run 💪 pic.twitter.com/wCS0Wk5iOc — MLB (@MLB) April 28, 2026

All Rise



Aaron Judge goes back-to-back with his 11th home run! pic.twitter.com/t3Zas958Mm — MLB (@MLB) April 28, 2026

History Was Made

Apr 27, 2026; Arlington, Texas, USA; New York Yankees right fielder Aaron Judge (99) fist bumps third base coach Luis Rojas (67) after hitting a solo home run against the Texas Rangers during the third inning at Globe Life Field. Mandatory Credit: Raymond Carlin III-Imagn Images | Raymond Carlin III-Imagn Images

These aren't just your typical homers, though. In fact, Judge and Rice made history with the long balls. Judge and Rice became the first Yankees duo to hit 10-plus homers in the team's first 29 games of a season since Yogi Berra and Mickey Mantle back in 1956, per MLB's Sarah Langs.

"Yankees teammates with 10+ home runs each in team’s first 29 games of a season: 2026 Aaron Judge, Ben Rice, 1956 Yogi Berra, Mickey Mantle," Langs wrote.

You're not going to see guys have their names next to legends like Berra or Mantle every day. When something like this pops up, it's important for fans around the league to know about it because, again, it doesn't happen every day.

Berra and Mantle are two legends and Hall of Famers for the Yankees and in general across Major League Baseball. It doesn't matter if you're a Yankees fan or not, you likely know about Berra and Mantle.

Judge and Rice are hitting in a way that is on par with what they did at one point. With Judge's 11th homer of the season, he tied Munetaka Murakami of the Chicago White Sox and Yordan Álvarez of the Houston Astros for the top mark in baseball. Rice is just one spot behind with his 10 long balls. James Wood of the Washington Nationals is tied with Rice with 10 homers.

You don't see runs like this every day and fans should know about it. If you're looking for big-time pop, make sure to tune into a Yankees game right now. Every night you can see a legend in the making in Judge and someone who is breaking out this season. Rice entered the day slashing .326/.450/.733 with nine homers and 21 homers and followed up with that 10th homer. Those are Judge-like numbers and he's just 27 years old. Judge hits from the right side and Rice hits from the left side. Imagine if New York did it again and found another hulking slugger? That's a scary thought for opposing teams.