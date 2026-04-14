Yankees' Aaron Judge Keeps Climbing MLB Record Books

The New York Yankees and Los Angeles Angels faced off on Monday night at Yankee Stadium and the park couldn't keep the ball in.

There were seven total homers hit throughout the contest with the Yankees crushing five and the Angels hitting two. There was a bit of history made throughout the game. Mike Trout and Aaron Judge became the first pair of multi-time Most Valuable Players to hit multiple homers each in a game since the 1960s.

That's not all, though. Judge specifically had a monster night. Judge hasn't quite looked like himself so far this season. But he bounced back by going 2-for-5 on Monday with two homers. Now, he has six homers on the season, which is tops in the American League. With his two homers on Monday, but moved past his Yankees teammate, Paul Goldschmidt, on the league's all-time home run list. Judge is now tied for 81st in league history with 374 homers in his career. Goldschmidt has 373 homers, but is still going.

MLB's Sarah Langs also pointed out on X that Judge moved past Mickey Mantle on the Yankees' all-time multi-homer list. Judge now has 47 games under his belt with two or more homers. Mantle finished his career with 46.

The Yankees slugger made a bit of history on Monday vs. the Angels

Apr 12, 2026; St. Petersburg, Florida, USA; New York Yankees designated hitter Aaron Judge (99) reacts after hitting a two run home run against the Tampa Bay Rays in the ninth inning at Tropicana Field. Mandatory Credit: Nathan Ray Seebeck-Imagn Images | Nathan Ray Seebeck-Imagn Images

"Most multi-homer games, Yankees history: Babe Ruth: 68, Aaron Judge: 47, Mickey Mantle: 46, Lou Gehrig: 43," Langs wrote.

So, on the same night, Judge moved up on the all-time home run list and also moved past one of the best overall players in league history on the Yankees' multi-homer list. That's not too shabby.

Judge's six homers through 16 games would be a pace of just over 60 homers in 162 games. If he can reach that lofty total, that would give him 54 more homers this season. If he hits 54 more homers this season, he would have 428 for his career, which would move him up to No. 52 on the all-time home run list just ahead of Mike Piazza, who hit 427. He would be just behind Cal Ripken Jr., who hit 431 homers.

Now, this is just a projection right now based on his current pace. The pace will change. He could hit two homers on Tuesday and then all of a sudden he's on pace for more. Or, he could go ice-cold for a week and the projection drops. It's a snapshot in time. Right now, Judge is on pace for a monster season for homers.