Yankees, Dodgers, 2 More Fits for Former Blue Jays Lefty Eric Lauer
The Toronto Blue Jays cut ties with a veteran hurler on Monday.
After a tough start to the campaign, the Blue Jays designated veteran hurler Eric Lauer for assignment after eight total appearances this season and a 6.69 ERA across 36 1/3 innings pitched. On Monday, Blue Jays manager John Schneider opened up about the decision, as transcribed by MLB.com's Jason Foster and Ethan Diamandas.
"[It was a] tough conversation because of what he did last year,” Schneider said. “I know it was kind of back and forth with him this year, bullpen and starting. It just felt like we needed to go in a different direction."
Lauer was very good for the Blue Jays in 2025 en route to the club's trip to the World Series. He had a 3.18 ERA in 28 total appearances for the Blue Jays, including 15 starts. He was very good in the playoffs as well, pitching to a 3.12 ERA in 8 2/3 innings pitched. He made two appearances in the World Series and didn't allow a run across 5 2/3 innings. While Lauer struggled to kick off the season, someone surely will give him a shot with the Blue Jays designating him for assignment.
Here are three teams to watch out for.
Los Angeles Dodgers
Now, the Dodgers don't need any more pieces, of course. There isn't a team with more firepower than the Dodgers. But the Dodgers also have shown over the years that they aren't afraid to add pieces for an excess. You can never have enough veteran pitching and Lauer had success against the Dodgers in the playoffs. He has a 4.26 ERA in 156 total big league appearances. You can never have too many lefties.
San Diego Pades
Another National League West club with high hopes for the 2026 season. The Padres and Dodgers are going to be in a tight race all season. Again, Lauer is a veteran hurler with playoff experience. You can never have too many and the Padres are going to need as much help as they can get to keep up with Los Angeles.
New York Yankees
The Yankees have certainly seen Lauer in action in the American League East. He made two appearances against the Yankees in the playoffs last season. The Yankees have a track record of taking veteran hurlers and turning them into the best versions of themselves. If there is a team out there that could turn Lauer around, it would be the Yankees.
Milwaukee Brewers
Another club with a track record finding steals for cheap with veterans. Lauer actually has experience in Milwaukee already. He played four seasons over in Milwaukee and had a 4.22 ERA in 67 total appearances. He last played for the Brewers in 2023.
Loading recommendations... Please wait while we load personalized content recommendations
Patrick McAvoy's experiences include local and national sports coverage at the New England Sports Network with a focus on baseball and basketball. Outside of journalism, Patrick also received an MBA at Brandeis University. For all business/marketing inquiries regarding Fastball On SI, please reach out to Scott Neville: scott@moreviewsmedia.com