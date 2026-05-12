Yankees, Dodgers, 2 More Fits for Former Blue Jays Lefty Eric Lauer

The Toronto Blue Jays cut ties with a veteran hurler on Monday.

After a tough start to the campaign, the Blue Jays designated veteran hurler Eric Lauer for assignment after eight total appearances this season and a 6.69 ERA across 36 1/3 innings pitched. On Monday, Blue Jays manager John Schneider opened up about the decision, as transcribed by MLB.com's Jason Foster and Ethan Diamandas.

"[It was a] tough conversation because of what he did last year,” Schneider said. “I know it was kind of back and forth with him this year, bullpen and starting. It just felt like we needed to go in a different direction."

Lauer was very good for the Blue Jays in 2025 en route to the club's trip to the World Series. He had a 3.18 ERA in 28 total appearances for the Blue Jays, including 15 starts. He was very good in the playoffs as well, pitching to a 3.12 ERA in 8 2/3 innings pitched. He made two appearances in the World Series and didn't allow a run across 5 2/3 innings. While Lauer struggled to kick off the season, someone surely will give him a shot with the Blue Jays designating him for assignment.

Here are three teams to watch out for.

Los Angeles Dodgers

Jul 30, 2025; Cincinnati, Ohio, USA; A general view of a Los Angeles Dodgers hat and glove during the second inning in the game against the Cincinnati Reds at Great American Ball Park. Mandatory Credit: Katie Stratman-Imagn Images | Katie Stratman-Imagn Images

Now, the Dodgers don't need any more pieces, of course. There isn't a team with more firepower than the Dodgers. But the Dodgers also have shown over the years that they aren't afraid to add pieces for an excess. You can never have enough veteran pitching and Lauer had success against the Dodgers in the playoffs. He has a 4.26 ERA in 156 total big league appearances. You can never have too many lefties.

San Diego Pades

May 24, 2023; Washington, District of Columbia, USA; San Diego Padres hats in the dugout during the game against the Washington Nationals at Nationals Park. Mandatory Credit: Brad Mills-Imagn Images | Brad Mills-Imagn Images

Another National League West club with high hopes for the 2026 season. The Padres and Dodgers are going to be in a tight race all season. Again, Lauer is a veteran hurler with playoff experience. You can never have too many and the Padres are going to need as much help as they can get to keep up with Los Angeles.

New York Yankees

Apr 7, 2025; Detroit, Michigan, USA; New York Yankees baseball hats and gloves in the dugout out in the eighth inning against the Detroit Tigers at Comerica Park. Mandatory Credit: David Reginek-Imagn Images | David Reginek-Imagn Images

The Yankees have certainly seen Lauer in action in the American League East. He made two appearances against the Yankees in the playoffs last season. The Yankees have a track record of taking veteran hurlers and turning them into the best versions of themselves. If there is a team out there that could turn Lauer around, it would be the Yankees.

Milwaukee Brewers

Apr 21, 2026; Detroit, Michigan, USA; A Milwaukee Brewers hat and glove in the dugout during the seventh inning against the Detroit Tigers at Comerica Park. Mandatory Credit: David Reginek-Imagn Images | David Reginek-Imagn Images

Another club with a track record finding steals for cheap with veterans. Lauer actually has experience in Milwaukee already. He played four seasons over in Milwaukee and had a 4.22 ERA in 67 total appearances. He last played for the Brewers in 2023.