MLB Power Rankings 6.0: Cardinals Stun, Braves Stay at No. 1

Another week is in the books across Major League Baseball.

The Atlanta Braves, Los Angeles Dodgers and New York Yankees continue to look like the best teams in baseball. The New York Mets is still at the bottom, although there is some hope if you're a New York fan.

Each week so far this season, we have been dropping updated power rankings. Last week, the Braves came in at No. 1. That remained the case this week. Here is version 6.0.

No. 30: New York Mets (15-23)

May 8, 2026; Phoenix, Arizona, USA; New York Mets outfielder Juan Soto in the first inning against the Arizona Diamondbacks at Chase Field. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images | Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images

Most Recent Ranking: No. 30

The Mets are still at the bottom for the second straight week, but there were some signs of life this week. New York is 6-4 over the last 10 games. If it can keep this up, it will move up the list next week.

No. 29: San Francisco Giants (15-23)

May 8, 2026; San Francisco, California, USA; San Francisco Giants first baseman Rafael Devers (16) watches a pitch against the Pittsburgh Pirates in the first inning at Oracle Park. Mandatory Credit: Cary Edmondson-Imagn Images | Cary Edmondson-Imagn Images

Most Recent Ranking: No. 24

The Giants remain one of the most shocking teams in baseball this season. The big-name talent is there, but the wins aren't

No. 28: Los Angeles Angels (15-24)

May 8, 2026; Toronto, Ontario, CAN; Los Angeles Angels center fielder Mike Trout hits a single against the Toronto Blue Jays in the sixth inning at Rogers Centre. Mandatory Credit: Dan Hamilton-Imagn Images | Dan Hamilton-Imagn Images

Most Recent Ranking: No. 27

The Angels have an MVP candidate in Mike Trout and a Cy Young Award candidate in José Soriano, yet they have struggled. It's unfortunate.

No. 27: Houston Astros (16-23)

May 1, 2026; Boston, Massachusetts, USA; Houston Astros shortstop Carlos Correa (1) reacts after hitting a solo home run against the Boston Red Sox during the third inning at Fenway Park. Mandatory Credit: Brian Fluharty-Imagn Images | Brian Fluharty-Imagn Images

Most Recent Ranking: No. 28

The Astros lost Carlos Correa for the season. Things aren't going well in Houston.

No. 26: Minnesota Twins (16-23)

Apr 28, 2026; Minneapolis, Minnesota, USA; Minnesota Twins starting pitcher Joe Ryan (41) delivers a pitch against the Seattle Mariners during the first inning at Target Field. Mandatory Credit: Nick Wosika-Imagn Images | Nick Wosika-Imagn Images

Most Recent Ranking: No. 18

The Twins looked good early on, but have been falling. Minnesota is 3-7 over its last 10 games.

No. 25: Philadelphia Phillies (17-22)

May 5, 2026; Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, USA; Philadelphia Phillies first baseman Bryce Harper (3) looks on during the ninth inning against the Athletics at Citizens Bank Park. Mandatory Credit: Bill Streicher-Imagn Images | Bill Streicher-Imagn Images

Most Recent Ranking: No. 29

The Phillies, like the Mets, have started to show some signs of life. The Phillies are 7-3 over their last 10.

No. 24: Kansas City Royals (18-21)

May 7, 2026; Kansas City, Missouri, USA; Kansas City Royals shortstop Bobby Witt Jr. (7) runs to first base after hitting a single during the third inning against the Cleveland Guardians at Kauffman Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jay Biggerstaff-Imagn Images | Jay Biggerstaff-Imagn Images

Most Recent Ranking: No. 26

The Royals had a brutal start to the season, but are 6-4 over their last 10 games and now are just 2 1/2 games out of the top spot in the American League Central.

No. 23: Colorado Rockies (16-23)

May 8, 2026; Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, USA; Colorado Rockies outfielder Tyler Freeman (2) reacts with outfielder Jake McCarthy (31) after hitting a home run against the Philadelphia Phillies in the seventh inning at Citizens Bank Park. Mandatory Credit: Kyle Ross-Imagn Images | Kyle Ross-Imagn Images

Most Recent Ranking: No. 22

The Rockies are 3-7 over the last 10 games but have been a pleasant surprise throughout the campaign.

No. 22: Chicago White Sox (17-21)

May 8, 2026; Chicago, Illinois, USA; Chicago White Sox first baseman Munetaka Murakami (5) rounds the bases after hitting a solo home run against the Seattle Mariners during the first inning at Rate Field. Mandatory Credit: Kamil Krzaczynski-Imagn Images | Kamil Krzaczynski-Imagn Images

Most Recent Ranking: No. 23

Munetaka Murakami is one of the most exciting players in baseball and tied Aaron Judge for the league lead in homers with his 15th of the season on Friday night.

No. 21: Toronto Blue Jays (17-21)

May 8, 2026; Toronto, Ontario, CAN; Toronto Blue Jays third baseman Kazuma Okamoto (7) and first baseman Vladimir Guerrero Jr. (27) celebrate after a win over the Los Angeles Angels at Rogers Centre. Mandatory Credit: Dan Hamilton-Imagn Images | Dan Hamilton-Imagn Images

Most Recent Ranking: No. 20

The Blue Jays have started to get healthier. They should move up on this list over the next few weeks.

No. 20: Texas Rangers (17-21)

May 5, 2026; Bronx, New York, USA; Texas Rangers starting pitcher Jacob Degrom (48) reacts as he walks off the mound following the sixth inning against the New York Yankees at Yankee Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Brad Penner-Imagn Images | Brad Penner-Imagn Images

Most Recent Ranking: No. 17

The Rangers should be better than 17-21. The Rangers have the pitching, but the club is 3-7 over the last 10 games.

No. 19: Miami Marlins (17-22)

May 5, 2026; Miami, Florida, USA; Miami Marlins pitcher Sandy Alcantara (22) throws against the Baltimore Orioles in the first inning at loanDepot Park. Mandatory Credit: Jim Rassol-Imagn Images | Jim Rassol-Imagn Images

Most Recent Ranking: No. 16

Another team that started off strongly, but has cooled. The Marlins are loaded with young guys and still have been better than expected.

No. 18: Detroit Tigers (18-21)

May 5, 2026; Detroit, Michigan, USA; Detroit Tigers starting pitcher Framber Valdez (59) throws a pitch against the Boston Red Sox in the second inning at Comerica Park. Mandatory Credit: Lon Horwedel-Imagn Images | Lon Horwedel-Imagn Images

Most Recent Ranking: No. 15

The Tigers very well could drop on this list with Tarik Skubal out for a while. Also, Framber Valdez got suspended. A weird week for Detroit, to say the least.

No. 17: Boston Red Sox (17-22)

May 4, 2026; Detroit, Michigan, USA; Boston Red Sox first baseman Willson Contreras (40) makes a catch in the third inning against the Detroit Tigers at Comerica Park. Mandatory Credit: Rick Osentoski-Imagn Images | Rick Osentoski-Imagn Images

Most Recent Ranking: No. 25

The Red Sox, like the Phillies and Mets, had a brutal start to the season, but have started to look better. Boston is 7-5 under interim manager Chad Tracy.

No. 16: Baltimore Orioles (17-22)

May 6, 2026; Miami, Florida, USA; Baltimore Orioles first baseman Pete Alonso (25) rounds second base after hitting a three-run home run in the first inning against the Miami Marlins at loanDepot Park. Mandatory Credit: Jim Rassol-Imagn Images | Jim Rassol-Imagn Images

Most Recent Ranking: No. 14

Baltimore also should be much better. The Orioles have the talent. Will they bounce back?

No. 15: Arizona Diamondbacks (17-20)

May 6, 2026; Phoenix, Arizona, USA; Arizona Diamondbacks second baseman Ketel Marte against the Pittsburgh Pirates at Chase Field. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images | Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images

Most Recent Ranking: No. 7

We've been all over the Diamondbacks all season to this point, but they have to drop down this week. The Diamondbacks have the talent to rise, but they are 2-8 over the last 10 games.

No. 14: Washington Nationals (19-20)

May 5, 2026; Washington, District of Columbia, USA; Washington Nationals left fielder James Wood (29) watches after hitting the ball into play against the Minnesota Twins during the second inning at Nationals Park. Mandatory Credit: Rafael Suanes-Imagn Images | Rafael Suanes-Imagn Images

Most Recent Ranking: No. 21

The Nationals are young and fun. Believe it or not, they are in second place in the National League East as well.

No. 13: Seattle Mariners (19-20)

May 6, 2026; Seattle, Washington, USA; Seattle Mariners catcher Cal Raleigh (29) warms up before the game against the Atlanta Braves at T-Mobile Park. Mandatory Credit: Kevin Ng-Imagn Images | Kevin Ng-Imagn Images

Most Recent Ranking: No. 19

By the end of the season, the Mariners are going to be higher on this list. They have way too much talent to be right around .500.

No. 12: Cincinnati Reds (20-19)

May 7, 2026; Chicago, Illinois, USA; Cincinnati Reds shortstop Elly de la Cruz (44) gestures after hitting a double against the Chicago Cubs during the seventh inning at Wrigley Field. Mandatory Credit: David Banks-Imagn Images | David Banks-Imagn Images

Most Recent Ranking: No. 5

The Reds are one of the biggest fallers of the week. Cincinnati has lost eight games in a row and are 1-9 over its last 10 games. The Reds are still here at No. 12, but they are teetering on a disaster right now.

No. 11: Athletics (20-18)

May 5, 2026; Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, USA; Athletics pitcher Luis Severino (40) throws a pitch during the fourth inning against the Philadelphia Phillies at Citizens Bank Park. Mandatory Credit: Bill Streicher-Imagn Images | Bill Streicher-Imagn Images

Most Recent Ranking: No. 11

The Athletics have also been a pleasant surprise all season and have stayed above water. The Athletics are in first place in the AL West.

No. 10: Pittsburgh Pirates (21-18)

May 6, 2026; Phoenix, Arizona, USA; Pittsburgh Pirates pitcher Paul Skenes reacts after the eighth inning against the Arizona Diamondbacks at Chase Field. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images | Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images

Most Recent Ranking: No. 13

The young Pirates are electric behind Paul Skenes and Konnor Griffin. Hopefully, they can keep it up.

No. 9: San Diego Padres (22-16)

May 6, 2026; San Francisco, California, USA; San Diego Padres third baseman Manny Machado (13) looks on during the first inning against the San Francisco Giants at Oracle Park. Mandatory Credit: Scott Marshall-Imagn Images | Scott Marshall-Imagn Images

Most Recent Ranking: No. 4

The Padres have lost two straight against the St. Louis Cardinals, but still are among the best overall teams in baseball.

No. 8: Cleveland Guardians (21-19)

May 1, 2026; West Sacramento, California, USA; Cleveland Guardians third baseman Jose Ramirez (11) looks on during the third inning against the Athletics at Sutter Health Park. Mandatory Credit: Scott Marshall-Imagn Images | Scott Marshall-Imagn Images

Most Recent Ranking: No. 12

The American League is weak this season. Cleveland is one of the few above .500.

No. 7: Milwaukee Brewers (20-16)

May 8, 2026; Milwaukee, Wisconsin, USA; Milwaukee Brewers pitcher Jacob Misiorowski (32) looks on from the dugout during the seventh inning against the New York Yankees at American Family Field. Mandatory Credit: Jeff Hanisch-Imagn Images | Jeff Hanisch-Imagn Images

Most Recent Ranking: No. 10

Jacob Misiorowski had one of the most electric starts you're going to see on Friday against the New York Yankees. He's a superstar in the making.

No. 6: St. Louis Cardinals (23-15)

May 7, 2026; San Diego, California, USA; St. Louis Cardinals right fielder Jordan Walker (18) hits a double during the ninth inning against the San Diego Padres at Petco Park. Mandatory Credit: Denis Poroy-Imagn Images | Denis Poroy-Imagn Images

Most Recent Ranking: No. 9

The young Cardinals are crushing everyone right now. They deserve their flowers.

No. 5: Tampa Bay Rays (25-13)

May 7, 2026; Boston, Massachusetts, USA; Tampa Bay Rays third baseman Junior Caminero (13) throws out Boston Red Sox first baseman Wilson Contreras (40) (not pictured) during the first inning at Fenway Park. Mandatory Credit: Gregory Fisher-Imagn Images | Gregory Fisher-Imagn Images

Most Recent Ranking: No. 6

Another shocker around baseball. The Rays are 25-13. What a run.

No. 4: Chicago Cubs (27-12)

May 8, 2026; Arlington, Texas, USA; Chicago Cubs third baseman Alex Bregman (3) hits a single during the seventh inning against the Texas Rangers at Globe Life Field. Mandatory Credit: Raymond Carlin III-Imagn Images | Raymond Carlin III-Imagn Images

Most Recent Ranking: No. 8

The Cubs started off slowly but are now 27-12. There is a real chance that the Cubs are the Los Angeles Dodgers' biggest threat in the National League.

No. 3: New York Yankees (26-13)

May 7, 2026; Bronx, New York, USA; New York Yankees designated hitter Aaron Judge (99) looks out from the dugout during the sixth inning against the Texas Rangers at Yankee Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Brad Penner-Imagn Images | Brad Penner-Imagn Images

Most Recent Ranking: No. 3

The Yankees are the best team in the American League. There's no doubt about that.

No. 2: Los Angeles Dodgers (24-14)

May 8, 2026; Los Angeles, California, USA; Los Angeles Dodgers two-way player Shohei Ohtani (17) hits an RBI double during the fifth inning against the Atlanta Braves at Dodger Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jayne Kamin-Oncea-Imagn Images | Jayne Kamin-Oncea-Imagn Images

Most Recent Ranking: No. 2

The Dodgers are still the Dodgers. Mookie Betts is progressing in his recovery. Los Angeles very well could be back at No. 1 as soon as next week.

No. 1: Atlanta Braves (26-13)

May 8, 2026; Los Angeles, California, USA; Atlanta Braves pitcher Chris Sale (51) pitches during the second inning against the Los Angeles Dodgers at Dodger Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jayne Kamin-Oncea-Imagn Images | Jayne Kamin-Oncea-Imagn Images

Most Recent Ranking: No. 1

The Braves are loaded and remain at No. 1 this week. The Braves are the only team in the NL East with a positive run differential at +77.