MLB Power Rankings 6.0: Cardinals Stun, Braves Stay at No. 1

Another week is in the books across Major League Baseball.
The Atlanta Braves, Los Angeles Dodgers and New York Yankees continue to look like the best teams in baseball. The New York Mets is still at the bottom, although there is some hope if you're a New York fan.
Each week so far this season, we have been dropping updated power rankings. Last week, the Braves came in at No. 1. That remained the case this week. Here is version 6.0.
No. 30: New York Mets (15-23)
Most Recent Ranking: No. 30
The Mets are still at the bottom for the second straight week, but there were some signs of life this week. New York is 6-4 over the last 10 games. If it can keep this up, it will move up the list next week.
No. 29: San Francisco Giants (15-23)
Most Recent Ranking: No. 24
The Giants remain one of the most shocking teams in baseball this season. The big-name talent is there, but the wins aren't
No. 28: Los Angeles Angels (15-24)
Most Recent Ranking: No. 27
The Angels have an MVP candidate in Mike Trout and a Cy Young Award candidate in José Soriano, yet they have struggled. It's unfortunate.
No. 27: Houston Astros (16-23)
Most Recent Ranking: No. 28
The Astros lost Carlos Correa for the season. Things aren't going well in Houston.
No. 26: Minnesota Twins (16-23)
Most Recent Ranking: No. 18
The Twins looked good early on, but have been falling. Minnesota is 3-7 over its last 10 games.
No. 25: Philadelphia Phillies (17-22)
Most Recent Ranking: No. 29
The Phillies, like the Mets, have started to show some signs of life. The Phillies are 7-3 over their last 10.
No. 24: Kansas City Royals (18-21)
Most Recent Ranking: No. 26
The Royals had a brutal start to the season, but are 6-4 over their last 10 games and now are just 2 1/2 games out of the top spot in the American League Central.
No. 23: Colorado Rockies (16-23)
Most Recent Ranking: No. 22
The Rockies are 3-7 over the last 10 games but have been a pleasant surprise throughout the campaign.
No. 22: Chicago White Sox (17-21)
Most Recent Ranking: No. 23
Munetaka Murakami is one of the most exciting players in baseball and tied Aaron Judge for the league lead in homers with his 15th of the season on Friday night.
No. 21: Toronto Blue Jays (17-21)
Most Recent Ranking: No. 20
The Blue Jays have started to get healthier. They should move up on this list over the next few weeks.
No. 20: Texas Rangers (17-21)
Most Recent Ranking: No. 17
The Rangers should be better than 17-21. The Rangers have the pitching, but the club is 3-7 over the last 10 games.
No. 19: Miami Marlins (17-22)
Most Recent Ranking: No. 16
Another team that started off strongly, but has cooled. The Marlins are loaded with young guys and still have been better than expected.
No. 18: Detroit Tigers (18-21)
Most Recent Ranking: No. 15
The Tigers very well could drop on this list with Tarik Skubal out for a while. Also, Framber Valdez got suspended. A weird week for Detroit, to say the least.
No. 17: Boston Red Sox (17-22)
Most Recent Ranking: No. 25
The Red Sox, like the Phillies and Mets, had a brutal start to the season, but have started to look better. Boston is 7-5 under interim manager Chad Tracy.
No. 16: Baltimore Orioles (17-22)
Most Recent Ranking: No. 14
Baltimore also should be much better. The Orioles have the talent. Will they bounce back?
No. 15: Arizona Diamondbacks (17-20)
Most Recent Ranking: No. 7
We've been all over the Diamondbacks all season to this point, but they have to drop down this week. The Diamondbacks have the talent to rise, but they are 2-8 over the last 10 games.
No. 14: Washington Nationals (19-20)
Most Recent Ranking: No. 21
The Nationals are young and fun. Believe it or not, they are in second place in the National League East as well.
No. 13: Seattle Mariners (19-20)
Most Recent Ranking: No. 19
By the end of the season, the Mariners are going to be higher on this list. They have way too much talent to be right around .500.
No. 12: Cincinnati Reds (20-19)
Most Recent Ranking: No. 5
The Reds are one of the biggest fallers of the week. Cincinnati has lost eight games in a row and are 1-9 over its last 10 games. The Reds are still here at No. 12, but they are teetering on a disaster right now.
No. 11: Athletics (20-18)
Most Recent Ranking: No. 11
The Athletics have also been a pleasant surprise all season and have stayed above water. The Athletics are in first place in the AL West.
No. 10: Pittsburgh Pirates (21-18)
Most Recent Ranking: No. 13
The young Pirates are electric behind Paul Skenes and Konnor Griffin. Hopefully, they can keep it up.
No. 9: San Diego Padres (22-16)
Most Recent Ranking: No. 4
The Padres have lost two straight against the St. Louis Cardinals, but still are among the best overall teams in baseball.
No. 8: Cleveland Guardians (21-19)
Most Recent Ranking: No. 12
The American League is weak this season. Cleveland is one of the few above .500.
No. 7: Milwaukee Brewers (20-16)
Most Recent Ranking: No. 10
Jacob Misiorowski had one of the most electric starts you're going to see on Friday against the New York Yankees. He's a superstar in the making.
No. 6: St. Louis Cardinals (23-15)
Most Recent Ranking: No. 9
The young Cardinals are crushing everyone right now. They deserve their flowers.
No. 5: Tampa Bay Rays (25-13)
Most Recent Ranking: No. 6
Another shocker around baseball. The Rays are 25-13. What a run.
No. 4: Chicago Cubs (27-12)
Most Recent Ranking: No. 8
The Cubs started off slowly but are now 27-12. There is a real chance that the Cubs are the Los Angeles Dodgers' biggest threat in the National League.
No. 3: New York Yankees (26-13)
Most Recent Ranking: No. 3
The Yankees are the best team in the American League. There's no doubt about that.
No. 2: Los Angeles Dodgers (24-14)
Most Recent Ranking: No. 2
The Dodgers are still the Dodgers. Mookie Betts is progressing in his recovery. Los Angeles very well could be back at No. 1 as soon as next week.
No. 1: Atlanta Braves (26-13)
Most Recent Ranking: No. 1
The Braves are loaded and remain at No. 1 this week. The Braves are the only team in the NL East with a positive run differential at +77.
Patrick McAvoy's experiences include local and national sports coverage at the New England Sports Network with a focus on baseball and basketball. Outside of journalism, Patrick also received an MBA at Brandeis University.
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