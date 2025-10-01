Fastball

Yankees Linked To Mariners' $11 Million Star In Upcoming Free Agency

The Mariners will have some steep competition to re-sign Josh Naylor this winter...

Zach Pressnell

Apr 7, 2025; Detroit, Michigan, USA; New York Yankees baseball hats and gloves in the dugout out in the eighth inning against the Detroit Tigers at Comerica Park. Mandatory Credit: David Reginek-Imagn Images
Apr 7, 2025; Detroit, Michigan, USA; New York Yankees baseball hats and gloves in the dugout out in the eighth inning against the Detroit Tigers at Comerica Park. Mandatory Credit: David Reginek-Imagn Images / David Reginek-Imagn Images
In this story:

The Seattle Mariners have built one of the best teams in baseball over the course of the last few years. Their roster construction began years ago as they were drafting and developing some of the players on the team. They also swung trades for players like Luis Castillo and Randy Arozarena over the course of the last few seasons.

But the Mariners turned up the heat this season and acquired expiring infielders Josh Naylor and Eugenio Suárez at the trade deadline. Both players have been crucial to the Mariners' success this year, but both will land in free agency at the end of the year.

While Suárez is expected to be let go, the Mariners will likely go after a new deal with Naylor, but they're bound to have a lot of competition in that potential sweepstakes.

Bleacher Report's Kerry Miller recently suggested the New York Yankees could emerge as one of the favorites in the sweepstakes to sign Naylor in the offseason.

Yankees urged to pursue deal with Mariners' Josh Naylor

Seattle Mariners infielder Josh Naylo
Sep 23, 2025; Seattle, Washington, USA; Seattle Mariners first baseman Josh Naylor (12) reacts towards the Mariners dugout after hitting a three-run double against the Colorado Rockies during the eighth inning at T-Mobile Park. Mandatory Credit: Joe Nicholson-Imagn Images / Joe Nicholson-Imagn Images

"There will, of course, be Pete Alonso chatter as he hits free agency for a second straight winter," Miller wrote. "But is slugging at first base that much of a priority for the Yankees? When they can probably get Josh Naylor's comparable career on-base percentage for a fraction of the Polar Bear's asking price?"

The Yankees will need a first baseman, as Paul Goldschmidt is headed to free agency, too. They could roll with Ben Rice at first base, but Rice is better suited as a catcher, designated hitter, and first baseman rather than an everyday first baseman.

If the Yankees opt to add another first baseman, Pete Alonso has been a possible name to watch, but there's a chance they want to go a bit more affordable. Going after Naylor would be the best option because he's still a star at the plate, but he's not going to land a deal as big as Alonso's

The Mariners will likely be aggressive in the market to bring Naylor back as he could be the team's franchise first baseman. But if the Yankees are going after him, there's a chance Seattle can't compete with the money the Yankees can offer.

More MLB: Mariners Outfielder Could Be Team's Postseason Breakout Star

Published
Zach Pressnell
ZACH PRESSNELL

Zach Pressnell has experience covering all major US sports at both the professional and collegiate levels. He’s produced content for FanSided, Blog Red Machine, The Game Haus, Bethany College Athletics and the Bethany College online newspaper, He graduated from Bethany College (WV) with a degree in Communications and Media Arts, specializing in Sports Journalism. Pressnell was also a four-year member of the baseball team where he earned himself All-PAC recognition as a pitcher (and a cool Tommy John surgery scar). Now, Pressnell specializes in NFL and MLB coverage for Sports Illustrated’s “OnSI” network among others.

Home/News