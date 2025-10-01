Yankees Linked To Mariners' $11 Million Star In Upcoming Free Agency
The Seattle Mariners have built one of the best teams in baseball over the course of the last few years. Their roster construction began years ago as they were drafting and developing some of the players on the team. They also swung trades for players like Luis Castillo and Randy Arozarena over the course of the last few seasons.
But the Mariners turned up the heat this season and acquired expiring infielders Josh Naylor and Eugenio Suárez at the trade deadline. Both players have been crucial to the Mariners' success this year, but both will land in free agency at the end of the year.
While Suárez is expected to be let go, the Mariners will likely go after a new deal with Naylor, but they're bound to have a lot of competition in that potential sweepstakes.
Bleacher Report's Kerry Miller recently suggested the New York Yankees could emerge as one of the favorites in the sweepstakes to sign Naylor in the offseason.
Yankees urged to pursue deal with Mariners' Josh Naylor
"There will, of course, be Pete Alonso chatter as he hits free agency for a second straight winter," Miller wrote. "But is slugging at first base that much of a priority for the Yankees? When they can probably get Josh Naylor's comparable career on-base percentage for a fraction of the Polar Bear's asking price?"
The Yankees will need a first baseman, as Paul Goldschmidt is headed to free agency, too. They could roll with Ben Rice at first base, but Rice is better suited as a catcher, designated hitter, and first baseman rather than an everyday first baseman.
If the Yankees opt to add another first baseman, Pete Alonso has been a possible name to watch, but there's a chance they want to go a bit more affordable. Going after Naylor would be the best option because he's still a star at the plate, but he's not going to land a deal as big as Alonso's
The Mariners will likely be aggressive in the market to bring Naylor back as he could be the team's franchise first baseman. But if the Yankees are going after him, there's a chance Seattle can't compete with the money the Yankees can offer.
More MLB: Mariners Outfielder Could Be Team's Postseason Breakout Star