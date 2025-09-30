Mariners Outfielder Could Be Team's Postseason Breakout Star
The Seattle Mariners were a middle-of-the-road team for most of the season, but they turned it around at the perfect time. Over the last few weeks of the season, the Mariners hunted down the Houston Astros in the American League West and stole the division from their rivals.
Seattle did this in a few ways. First, the front office was very aggressive at the trade deadline, adding multiple star players in trades. Josh Naylor and Eugenio Suárez, two of their trade additions, have been massive in turning the team around down the stretch. Both players enter free agency at the end of the year. The Mariners' pitching staff has also been excellent down the stretch, despite being mediocre for most of the year.
But it's a different player who could spark an October run.
FanSided's Chris Landers recently highlighted outfielder Victor Robles as the Mariners' potential under-the-radar breakout player for the postseason. Robles has been injured for most of the season, but he's healthy at the perfect time.
Victor Robles could be Seattle's X-factor to a successful postseason
"On the heels of a breakout 2024, it's been a bit of a lost season for Robles in Seattle, beginning with a shoulder injury that knocked him out from early April until nearly the end of August. But Robles is back now, and while he won't unseat Dominic Canzone as the everyday right fielder for the Mariners this month, his speed both on the bases and in the outfield make him a valuable weapon at this time of year."
Robles has only played in 32 games for the Mariners this year after battling injuries. In that time, he's struggled, posting a 77 OPS+ in 114 at-bats. But he was excellent last season as a member of the Mariners.
Last year, Robles posted a 3.1 WAR as he slashed .328/.393/.467 with an OPS+ of 153. If the veteran outfielder can turn back into this kind of player, he would be the perfect complement to the stars at the top of the lineup.
Cal Raleigh and Julio Rodriguez are likely going to perform at high levels. If a complementary player like Robles can also produce, the Mariners will be very tough to beat.
