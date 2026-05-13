Yankees, Mets Both Hit With Injuries In Bad Day for New York

It was a brutal day for the state of New York on Wednesday from an injury perspective.

First and foremost, Yankees starter Max Fried left his start on Wednesday with what was initially called "left elbow posterior soreness."

New York has lost six of its last 10 games, and five of its last six overall. The Yankees are ice-cold for the first time this season. The last thing that they need is to lose Fried for any amount of time. Fortunately, he noted after the game on Wednesday that he's not worried that it will be a long-term injury. Still, not great for the Yankees. That's not all. The Yankees also got an update on slugger Giancarlo Stanton from manager Aaron Boone, who noted that he's not ready to ramp things up yet, as transcribed by MLB.com's Bryan Hoch.

It Was A Bad Day For New York

May 13, 2026; Baltimore, Maryland, USA; New York Yankees pitcher Max Fried (54) delivers during the second inning against the Baltimore Orioles at Oriole Park at Camden Yards. Mandatory Credit: Mitch Stringer-Imagn Images | Mitch Stringer-Imagn Images

"It's still lingering there," Boone said. "Not any worse. He's upped what he's been able to do. But I don't think it allows us to clear him to really start ramping up the running yet."

So, in one day, the Yankees lost Fried and found out that one of their best sluggers isn't coming back yet.

The Yankees aren't the only team in New York that has had some bad luck. The Mets lost catcher Francisco Alvarez to the Injured List after he suffered a torn meniscus in his knee. Mets manager Carlos Mendoza noted that the hope is that he will be back somewhere between 6 and 8 weeks.

Carlos Mendoza says Francisco Alvarez will have surgery on his meniscus tear.



Mendoza says Alvarez will "hopefully" be out 6-8 weeks, but the Mets will know more after he undergoes surgery pic.twitter.com/eE6rEZRodD — SNY (@SNYtv) May 13, 2026

If you're a fan of either New York team, it just wasn't your day on Wednesday. The Yankees lost Fried and got not-so-great news about Stanton and got shut out against the Orioles. The Mets lost yet another important piece of their lineup in what has already been a disaster of a season.

For the Yankees, at least they have a cushion and have been significantly better than every team in the American League, outside of the Tampa Bay Rays. The Mets don't have that luxury. New York struggled out of the gate in the National League East and is 16-25 on the season. The Mets already dug themselves a massive hole and don't have guys in the lineup, like Alvarez, Jorge Polanco, Francisco Lindor, or Luis Robert Jr. It's going to be very hard for the Mets to come up with enough firepower to outscore their opponents and dig themselves out of this hole.