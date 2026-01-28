Eugenio Suárez’s Potential Impact on AL West Race in 2026

Eugenio Suarez is one of the top remaining free agents still available after a strong 2025 season. He hit 49 home runs with the Arizona Diamondbacks and Seattle Mariners, and even helped Seattle get to the ALCS for the first time since 2001.

He could be a free agent that signs a short-term deal with a high dollar amount. Former MLB star and current MLB Network analyst Mike Lowell believes that the most likely landing spot for him is back in Seattle.

If he does return to Seattle, that could shake up the race for the American League West crown in 2026.

How Suarez could shake up AL West

Oct 20, 2025; Toronto, Ontario, CAN; Seattle Mariners third baseman Eugenio Suarez (28) throws out Toronto Blue Jays right fielder George Springer (4) at first base in the second inning during game seven of the ALCS round for the 2025 MLB playoffs at Rogers Centre. Mandatory Credit: John E. Sokolowski-Imagn Images | John E. Sokolowski-Imagn Images

The Mariners won the AL West last season, finishing three games ahead of the Houston Astros, who had won the division in all but one season since 2017. With Jorge Polanco gone and Suarez left unsigned, the AL West is now wide open for Houston or the Texas Rangers to dethrone Seattle at the top.

However, if Suarez returns to Seattle, then the Mariners would become the overwhelming favorites to take home yet another division title. Because he'll likely get a short-term deal, this is something the Mariners could easily do.

Not keeping him could allow Houston and Texas to get back into the race and leave the Mariners vulnerable, but if he does return to Seattle, then it would make the Mariners the clear favorites to win the division, even after they lost Polanco to the New York Mets.

A lot of other teams will have interest in Suarez, and if he signs somewhere not in the AL West, he could have a similar effect to the race as he would in the West.

But if the Mariners want to win the division, it would be wise for them to try and keep Suarez, as he would ensure that the road to the division title still goes through Seattle after the team finished on top last season.

It will be interesting to see where Suarez will sign, but the AL West race becomes a lot less competitive if he ultimately decides to return to Seattle, as they would have the proven power bat that they need in order to climb back to the top in 2026.

