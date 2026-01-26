Surprise Free Agent Fit Would Land Former Mariners Slugger With Phillies

The Seattle Mariners have been quiet for about a month as spring training approaches. The only big move they made was keeping Josh Naylor around for another five years, but they were unable to bring back Jorge Polanco.

Now, it appears more likely that their top trade target, Brendan Donovan will remain with the St. Louis Cardinals, as Chaim Bloom doesn't want the rumors to drag into spring training.

Still left unsigned is third baseman Eugenio Suarez, who could still be of use to the Mariners, but Bleacher Report's Zachary D. Rymer listed the Philadelphia Phillies as a surprise team that could be a fit for Suarez.

Mariners need to bring back Suarez

Oct 19, 2025; Toronto, Ontario, CAN; Seattle Mariners third baseman Eugenio Suarez (28) throws to first for an out against Toronto Blue Jays right fielder George Springer (not pictured) in the sixth inning during game six of the ALCS round for the 2025 MLB playoffs at Rogers Centre. Mandatory Credit: John E. Sokolowski-Imagn Images | John E. Sokolowski-Imagn Images

"The Phillies, meanwhile, just missed out on signing Bo Bichette as a free agent. That he, Luis Robert Jr. and Freddy Peralta joined the New York Mets in rapid succession only added insult to injury," Rymer wrote.

"The heat is on the Phillies to do something in response, and signing Suárez is arguably the best play they can make. He's one of the best pure power hitters in the sport, so he and Citizens Bank Park would figure to be a dream matchup."

Obviously, this is all just speculation at most. Suarez could fit the Phillies needs, as they have been trying to unload Alec Bohm for the past two offseasons.

But if the Mariners aren't going to be able to trade for Donovan, then they need to find a bat that can improve their lineup. Suarez may just be that bat. He hit 49 home runs during the regular season with Seattle and the Arizona Diamondbacks.

They do have some young players that are almost ready in Colt Emerson, Cole Young and Ben Williamson. But without a proven presence, the Mariners may have a tough time defending their American League West title.

They would simply be banking too much on their younger players, which can work, but is a risky strategy. The Mariners are a good fit for Suarez, as they need to fill the hole at third base, and he would be back with a contending team that has World Series dreams.

It will be interesting to see what happens in the coming weeks leading up to spring training, but finding a way to keep Suarez should be a top priority if they can't convince the Cardinals to trade Donovan.

