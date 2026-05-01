Yordan Álvarez Trade Landing Spots If Astros Press Reset In 2026

Things aren't going well for the Houston Astros, to say the least, so far this season.

There was a time early on when the Astros led the league in runs scored and had the worst team ERA in the league. Houston still has the worst team ERA in baseball at 6.08. Now, the Astros have scored the fourth-most runs in the league with 168. If you can't pitch, you can't win, clearly. Right now, the Astros are tied with the Los Angeles Angels for the worst record in the American League at 12-20. The Astros have already dug themselves a big hole. The offensive talent is there to turn things around, led by superstar slugger Yordan Álvarez, but Houston is the worst team in baseball from a pitching perspective.

Houston has an aging roster and already is 5 1/2-games out of the top spot in the American League West. There's plenty of time left to close the gap. But what if this Astros team is still this bad around the trade deadline? Again, the Astros don't have the answers from a pitching perspective and the roster is getting up there in age, like 35-year-old Jose Altuve, for example. If the Astros are still the worst team in the American League around the trade deadline, what if they decide to blow it up and reset?

The No. 1 trade candidate for the club in that scenario would be Álvarez. This isn't to say the Astros should trade him. He should be considered the favorite for the American League Most Valuable Player Award right now as he's leading the league in hits (42), homers (27), RBIs (27), batting average (.356), on-base percentage (.462), slugging percentage (.737) and OPS (1.199). He has simply been the best offensive player in the American League and is just 28 years old. He's under contract for two more seasons at just over $26 million per campaign. If Houston decides to blow the roster up, there isn't a guy who they could get more for than Álvarez. But who would be a good fit for him?

Boston Red Sox

Mar 2, 2026; Dunedin, Florida, USA; A detail view of Boston Red Sox hats and gloves during the first inning against the Boston Red Sox at TD Ballpark. Mandatory Credit: Kim Klement Neitzel-Imagn Images | Kim Klement Neitzel-Imagn Images

There isn't a team in baseball more in need of positive public relations than the Red Sox. Boston's offense is almost as bad as the Astros' pitching. Boston is also a club that has traded Rafael Devers and let Alex Bregman walk over the last year. Boston desperately needs offense and a win. Plus, Boston has a good farm system. Targeting a desperate team could always help Houston's return. If they made the slugger available.

Toronto Blue Jays

Oct 8, 2025; Bronx, New York, USA; A view of a Toronto Blue Jays hat before game four of the ALDS round for the 2025 MLB playoffs between the New York Yankees and the Toronto Blue Jays at Yankee Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Brad Penner-Imagn Images | Brad Penner-Imagn Images

The Blue Jays are never afraid to go on the hunt for big-name talent. Toronto tried to lure Shohei Ohtani and Kyle Tucker to town but struck out on both. The Blue Jays also let Bo Bichette walk in free agency. If the Astros were to dangle Álvarez in trade talks, it would be a shock if the Blue Jays weren't involved.

Philadelphia Phillies

Apr 11, 2025; St. Louis, Missouri, USA; Philadelphia Phillies third baseman Alec Bohm (28) picks up his hat after chasing down a fly ball against the St. Louis Cardinals during the third inning at Busch Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jeff Curry-Imagn Images | Jeff Curry-Imagn Images

Positionally, the fit may not be perfect on paper. But the Phillies are another desperate team led by a president of baseball operations who isn't afraid to swing for the fences in Dave Dombrowski. The Phillies have plenty of firepower, but need some sort of spark.