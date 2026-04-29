Giants vs. Phillies Prediction, Odds, Probable Pitchers, Prop Bets for Wednesday, April 29

Maybe all the Philadelphia Phillies needed to get going was a managerial change as they shut out the San Francisco Giants 7-0 after firing Rob Thomson earlier in the day.

The Giants had won its previous three series over the Nationals, Dodgers, and Marlins, but are at risk of dropping their first two in Philadelphia.

It should be a great pitching matchup in Philadelphia with Logan Webb set to face off against Cristopher Sanchez.

Here are the odds, probable pitchers, and predictions for Giants vs. Phillies on Wednesday, April 29.

Giants vs. Phillies Odds, Run Line and Total

Odds via DraftKings Sportsbook

Run Line

Giants +1.5 (-186)

Phillies -1.5 (+153)

Moneyline

Giants +119

Phillies -143

Total

7.0 (Over -115/Under -105)

Giants vs. Phillies Probable Pitchers

Giants: Logan Webb (2-3, 4.86 ERA)

Phillies: Cristopher Sanchez (2-2, 2.94 ERA)

Logan Webb has allowed at least three earned runs in each of his last three starts and four of five this season. This will be his first start against the Phillies since 2024.

Cristopher Sanchez is looking to bounce back from a rough outing against the Cubs. He allowed 6 runs on 12 hits in 5.1 innings last week. The southpaw also got roughed up by the Giants earlier this month, allowing 4 runs (2 earned) on 11 hits in 5 innings.

Giants vs. Phillies How to Watch

Date: Wednesday, April 29

Time: 6:40 p.m. ET

Venue: Citizens Bank Park

How to Watch (TV): NBCSBA, NBCSP+, MLBN

Giants record: 13-16

Phillies record: 10-19

Giants vs. Phillies Best MLB Prop Bets

Giants Best MLB Prop Bet

Logan Webb OVER 17.5 Outs (-148)

Logan Webb has been a consistent starter for the Giants in his career, and that hasn’t changed this season.

Despite allowing a few earned runs in most of his starts, he’s still thrown at least six innings with 104 or fewer pitches in each outing. He just had an efficient start with 98 pitches through seven innings against the Dodgers.

Webb wants to be on the mound as long as possible, and he’s built his arsenal in a way that makes that possible. I’ll take him to go at least six innings tonight in Philadelphia.

Giants vs. Phillies Prediction and Pick

I’m fairly confident in taking the Giants to get back on track tonight against the Phillies.

While Philadelphia got a big 7-0 win to open the series, the only thing the Phillies have done consistently this season is lose.

Sanchez getting the ball may help them string two wins together, but the left-hander is coming off a rough start in Chicago and got beat up by the Giants earlier this season.

The Phillies haven’t proven anything yet, so I think there’s some good value on the Giants at this underdog price.

Pick: Giants +119

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