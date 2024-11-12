Fastball

Kansas City Royals Announce Home Game Times For 2025 Season

The Royals are coming off a season in which they got to the playoffs, so excitement is high in 2025. Here is when the Royals will be taking the field at Kauffman Stadium next year.

Brady Farkas

Kansas City Royals shortstop Bobby Witt Jr. (7) scores during the sixth inning against the New York Yankees during game four of the ALDS for the 2024 MLB Playoffs at Kauffman Stadium on Oct 10.
Kansas City Royals shortstop Bobby Witt Jr. (7) scores during the sixth inning against the New York Yankees during game four of the ALDS for the 2024 MLB Playoffs at Kauffman Stadium on Oct 10. / Jay Biggerstaff-Imagn Images
After getting to the American League Division Series in 2024, excitement is already high for the 2025 Kansas City Royals.

On Monday, the Royals capitalized on that excitement by announcing their home game times for the 2025 campaign.

The following comes from a Royals' press release:

The Royals will host 36 weeknight games beginning at 6:40 p.m. CT. From May 30-Aug. 29, all 7 Friday night home games will begin at 7:10 p.m. CT. There are 14 Saturday home games, 6 of which will begin at 3:10 p.m. CT and the other 8 are scheduled to start at 6:10 p.m. CT. All 14 home Sunday games are scheduled for 1:10 p.m. CT.

There are 10 weekday afternoon games, including 8 games scheduled for a 1:10 p.m. start. The exceptions are Opening Day (March 27) and Memorial Day (May 26), both of which are 3:10 p.m. starts.

After finishing second in the American League Central this year, the Royals figure to be a threat again in 2025. Armed with Bobby Witt Jr. and two of the best pitchers in the American League (Seth Lugo and Cole Ragans), Kansas City features high top-end talent. Furthermore, Salvador Perez is still going strong and Vinnie Pasquantino adds power to the middle of the order.

The Royals still have some offseason shopping to do if they want to take the next step and compete for a division title. Namely, they are hunting for a contact-oriented leadoff hitter and every team could use additional bullpen arms.

Brady Farkas
BRADY FARKAS

Brady Farkas is a baseball writer for Fastball on Sports Illustrated/FanNation and the host of 'The Payoff Pitch' podcast which can be found on Apple Podcasts and Spotify. Videos on baseball also posted to YouTube. Brady has spent nearly a decade in sports talk radio and is a graduate of Oswego State University. You can follow him on Twitter @WDEVRadioBrady. 

