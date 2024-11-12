Kansas City Royals Announce Home Game Times For 2025 Season
After getting to the American League Division Series in 2024, excitement is already high for the 2025 Kansas City Royals.
On Monday, the Royals capitalized on that excitement by announcing their home game times for the 2025 campaign.
The following comes from a Royals' press release:
The Royals will host 36 weeknight games beginning at 6:40 p.m. CT. From May 30-Aug. 29, all 7 Friday night home games will begin at 7:10 p.m. CT. There are 14 Saturday home games, 6 of which will begin at 3:10 p.m. CT and the other 8 are scheduled to start at 6:10 p.m. CT. All 14 home Sunday games are scheduled for 1:10 p.m. CT.
There are 10 weekday afternoon games, including 8 games scheduled for a 1:10 p.m. start. The exceptions are Opening Day (March 27) and Memorial Day (May 26), both of which are 3:10 p.m. starts.
After finishing second in the American League Central this year, the Royals figure to be a threat again in 2025. Armed with Bobby Witt Jr. and two of the best pitchers in the American League (Seth Lugo and Cole Ragans), Kansas City features high top-end talent. Furthermore, Salvador Perez is still going strong and Vinnie Pasquantino adds power to the middle of the order.
The Royals still have some offseason shopping to do if they want to take the next step and compete for a division title. Namely, they are hunting for a contact-oriented leadoff hitter and every team could use additional bullpen arms.
