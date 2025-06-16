Kansas City Royals Rookie Noah Cameron Continues Historic Start to MLB Career
Noah Cameron, fresh off the first dud of his MLB career, snapped right back to his dominant ways on Sunday.
The Kansas City Royals left-hander gave up six earned runs against the New York Yankees his last time out, snapping a streak of five consecutive quality starts. But in Sunday's series finale against the Athletics, he gave up four hits, one walk and zero runs in 5.0 innings of working, returning to form in short order.
According to MLB.com's Sarah Langs, Cameron became the first MLB pitcher since at least 1901 to go at least 5.0 innings and allow one or fewer runs in at least six of his first seven career appearances.
Since making his big league debut, Cameron is 2-2 with a 1.91 ERA, 0.898 WHIP and 1.7 WAR. The 25-year-old southpaw was ranked as the No. 2 pitcher and No. 5 prospect in Kansas City's farm system upon his arrival.
Unfortunately for Royals fans, Cameron's dominance hasn't exactly led to heaps of team success. Kansas City dropped to 2-5 when Cameron starts by falling 3-2 on Sunday, getting dealt a seventh consecutive loss in the process.
