PFL Chicago Media Day Takeaways from Andrey Koreshkov, Bubba Jenkins, & Neiman Gracie
Ahead of PFL Chicago on Friday, athletes from across the card spent time with members of the assembled media, including MMA Knockout's Zain Bando, to get their thoughts on their respective fights.
The event features the featherweight and welterweight divisional portion of the regular-season, but that doesn't mean other fighters won't get a chance to showcase their shine as well.
To refresh memories, here's a look at the bout order, courtesy of the PFL, which saw only one fighter, Laureano Staropoli, miss weight for his respective bout.
PFL Chicago – Main Card - 10:00 p.m. ET on ESPN /ESPN+
- Welterweight Regular Season Main Event: Andrey Koreshkov (27-4) vs. Magomed Umalatov (14-0)
- Featherweight Regular Season Co-Main Event: Brendan Loughnane (27-5) vs. Pedro Carvalho (13-8)
- Welterweight Regular Season Bout: Logan Storley (15-2) vs. Shamil Musaev (16-0-1)
- Featherweight Regular Season Bout: Gabriel Braga (12-1) vs. Justin Gonzalez (14-3)
- Welterweight Regular Season Bout: Goiti Yamauchi (28-6) vs. Neiman Gracie (12-4)
- Featherweight Regular Season Bout: Bubba Jenkins (21-7) vs. Kai Kamaka (12-5-1)
PFL Chicago – Early Card - 7:00 p.m. on ESPN +
- Featherweight Regular Season Bout: Adam Borics (18-2) vs. Enrique Barzola (20-7-2)
- Featherweight Regular Season Bout: Timur Khizriev (14-0) vs. Brett Johns (20-3)
- Welterweight Regular Season Bout: Laureano Staropoli (13-5) vs. Murad Ramazanov (11-0)
- Welterweight Regular Season Bout: Don Madge (10-4-1) vs. Brennan Ward (17-7)
- Welterweight Regular Season Bout: Tyler Diamond (12-3) vs. Otto Rodrigues (14-1)
- Welterweight Showcase Bout: Romain Debienne (10-4) vs. Thad Jean (6-0)
Here are three main takeaways from the PFL Chicago Media Day, which took place Wednesday morning from The Drake Hotel and was streamed virtually via Zoom.
1. Andrey Koreshkov doesn't mind a different rule set
Koreshkov is used to fighting all over the world, and with that in mind, he doesn't see any difficulties with having to adapt to a different rule set in the PFL, which includes the elimination of elbows to a grounded opponent.
Koreshkov, who competes in the main event against Magomed Umalatov in a welterweight encounter, told MMA Knockout and other reporters through a translator his understanding of the different levels of MMA and the ways he has learned to conduct himself over the years.
"There will be no compromises in this fight," Koreshkov said Wednesday. "We both come from Russia, but that doesn't mean we will feel sorry for each other in the fight. We are going to fight like we are going to fight anybody else, and it's going to be a very spectacular, very brutal, very exciting fight, so don't blink."
2. Bubba Jenkins sends message to incoming Bellator fighters, Brendan Loughnane
Bubba Jenkins was quick to credit his PFL experience ahead of his bout with Kai Kamaka Friday night, saying that Bellator fighters who have not experienced the PFL SmartCage won't know what's coming next.
"All of them," Jenkins said when asked who he wants to fight this season. "Everyone I haven't fought, and, of course, the Loughnane fight that I want to rematch. To see him in the championship again would be, you know, apropos and an amazing feat because I want to get that back."
Jenkins' first order of business will be getting through Kamaka, who looks to continue Hawaii's momentum after Max Holloway's KO over Justin Gaethje at UFC 300.
3. Neiman Gracie wants to continue family legacy
After Royce Gracie perfected the art of Brazilian jiu-jitsu 30 years ago, Neiman Gracie wants to keep the family tradition alive by bringing home the one-million-dollar prize at welterweight against Goiti Yamauchi.
"They set me up since I was 1-years-old, so, they've been setting me up for a long time and I'm ready."
Staying ready has served as extra motivation for Gracie, who has the benefit of training with UFC light heavyweight champion, Alex Pereira.
The action goes down from Chicago Friday night, as MMA Knockout will provide live results and post-fight coverage from the festivities.
