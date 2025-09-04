UFC Guide: This weekend’s Paris event could mark a new era for European MMA
UFC Paris is more than just a showcase of French MMA talent; it's a landmark event for debuting promotional European champions on the world stage of MMA.
While the main event settles a potential middleweight title eliminator between Nassourdine Imavov and Caio Borralho, which could see the next fight for Khamzat Chimaev, a wealth of European MMA champions make their UFC debuts on the undercard.
Who's fighting at UFC Paris?
Main event
- Nassourdine Imavov vs. Caio Borralho; middleweight
Main card
- Benoit Saint-Denis vs. Mauricio Ruffy; lightweight
- Modestas Bukauskas vs. Paul Craig; light heavyweight
- Bolaji Oki vs. Mason Jones; lightweight
- Patricio Pitbull vs. Losene Keita; featherweight
Prelims
- William Gomis vs. Robert Ruchala; featherweight
- Oumar Sy vs. Brensdon Ribeiro; light heavyweight
- Marcin Tybura vs. Ante Delija; heavyweight
- Harry Hardwick vs. Kaue Fernandes; lightweight
- Sam Patterson vs. Trey Waters; welterweight
- Brad Tavares vs. Robert Bryczek; middleweight
- Andreas Gustafsson vs. Rinat Rakhretdinov; welterweight
- Shauna Bannon vs. Sam Hughes; strawweight
John Gooden, Paul Felder, and Michael Bisping will be in attendance for commentary, as well as Karyn Bryant for reporting duties.
What are the best fights at UFC Paris?
The most-hyped UFC debut in recent memory on the main card
Losene Keita, OKTAGON MMA double-champion, debuts against former Bellator featherweight king Patricio Pitbull on the night's main card.
Fierce Cage Warriors king stepping in on short notice
Harry Hardwick steps in on a week's notice to fight fierce striker Kaue Fernandes on the prelims. Hardwick was the reigning Cage Warriors featherweight champion.
Former PFL heavyweight champion looking to shake up the division
Ante Delija could be one or two fights away from heavyweight gold with a debut against Marcin Tybura on the prelims. Delija won the PFL championship in 2022.
KSW's finest debuting on the prelims
Robert Ruchala, the reigning KSW lightweight champion, debuts against tough French fighter William Gomis in the night's featured prelim.
Lesser-known ARES FC champion debuts on main card
Axel Sola, the reigning ARES FC lightweight king makes his debut against Rhys McKee on the night's main card.
Victories from any of these former champions will shake up their respective UFC divisions.
But that's not all, fans are privy to some of the most violent matchmaking the UFC can muster, all the way down to the second fight of the night.
Sweden's Andreas Gustafsson has an endless gas tank and a will to hurt. His opponent, Rinat Fakhretdinov, is allergic to boring fights and hasn't been defeated in the UFC so far.
Perhaps the most exciting fight of the night is the co-main event between Mauricio Ruffy and Benoit Saint-Denis. Ruffy pulled off a spinning wheel kick knockout in his last fight, and 'BSD' is one of the most kill-or-be-killed fighters on the UFC roster.
More MMA News
- UFC veteran suspended as failed drug test leaves 12-fight career hanging
- UFC reportedly putting together banger fight for UFC Qatar co-main event
- Bo Nickal returns after first MMA loss for dangerous next fight at UFC 322
- Deontay Wilder wants most feared puncher in UFC history for mega boxing clash
Stick with MMAKnockout for more FREE coverage of the UFC, MMA, Boxing. Follow MMAKnockout on Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram.