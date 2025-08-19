Former UFC champ Francis Ngannou leaves MMA fans guessing on return
Former UFC Heavyweight Champion Francis Ngannou has teased yet another long-overdue return to MMA, and he's not ruling out a possibility that has plagued him for a little over two years: a return to where his legend began, the UFC.
Ngannou has been out of MMA action for nearly a year, and while he is finding the itch to return, he isn't keen on making any immediate decisions at the moment, as boxing appears to be one of his priority focuses.
"I'm expecting the PFL [to give me fights] and I'm hoping the PFL will make that happen," Ngannou told Ariel Helwani Monday. "Yes, I want [to] fight. I want more [fights]."
Regarding a return to UFC, Ngannou revealed he is still under contract with the PFL and wants to honor the deal alongside boxing.
Regardless, though, Ngannou isn't living under a rock, as he has paid close attention to the heavyweight landscape. With a possible fight between Jon Jones and Tom Aspinall looming, Ngannou gave his pick and broke down how he sees a hypothetical fight unfolding.
Francis Ngannou Makes Jones-Aspinall Pick
"Tom is young, he's very explosive," Ngannou said. "He's young, hungry, but you know what they said: They said young monkey is fast, but old monkey knows the way. I think we can all agree that Jon knows the way for the victory."
Ngannou says Jones' brief retirement was all for show and was done to frustrate the UFC in negotiations.
"If he decides tomorrow he's fighting, then that retirement is void. It means nothing," Ngannou said. "Nobody would stop him if he keeps training. That doesn't change anything. It might be his strategy, or he might just had enough, which is understandable."
Nonetheless, though, Ngannou continues to sit back and wait to see what's next.
Francis Ngannou Shares UFC's Position About Jones-Aspinall
"For sure, the UFC don't want any co-promotion stuff. I think even Turki [Alalshikh] tried to make that fight happen."
As for right now, Aspinall has other business to attend to as he tries to defend his undisputed UFC Heavyweight Championship against Ciryl Gane at UFC 321. Gane is 0-2 in undisputed title fight opportunities against Jones and Ngannou at UFC 285 and UFC 270, respectively.
The fight takes place Oct. 25 in Abu Dhabi, marking Aspinall's first fight in over a year after he had waited for Jones to decide the next move for his MMA career. The two were linked to a possible fight targeted for November at Madison Square Garden.
For now, though, only time will tell what happens next.
