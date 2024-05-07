Paige VanZant Gets Ben Askren’s Attention after Dubbing Ex-UFC Star ‘Not a Fighter'
(Photo: Stephen R. Sylvanie-USA TODAY Sports)
Dillon Danis isn't the only "fighter" Paige VanZant took a dig at recently.
The former UFC prospect is racking up some headlines ahead of her unique crossover into the sport of boxing as she takes on fellow social media sensation Elle Brooke. The two women will headline the Misfits Boxing 15 event on May 25th in Houston, Texas.
READ MORE: Ex-UFC Fighter Paige VanZant Books Boxing Match Against Adult Film Star
Putting on the gloves once again after a brief stint in the BKFC, VanZant was asked about her boxing venture as several other MMA stars have made the walk before her. Upon hearing examples such as Danis and Ben Askren, who each fought one of the famous Paul brothers in their boxing debuts, VanZant couldn't help but brush them off.
"Dillon Danis is not a fighter," VanZant told Misfits Boxing. "He's not a fair comparison. Give me some other examples of MMA fighters... [Ben Askren's] not a fighter, that's a tough one because he is a wrestler."
Danis, 2-0 under the Bellator MMA banner, took it personally, going after VanZant in another social media tirade of his. As for Ben Askren, how does the retired UFC star feel about VanZant claiming he's not a fighter? Well, "Funky" thinks his accomplishments in combat sports speak for themselves.
Long before he went down as the ill-fated record-holder for the fastest KO in UFC history, Askren held championship belts in both Bellator MMA and ONE Championship, the only fighter to do so. The credentialed wrestler made it all the way to 19-0 as a pro with a win in his UFC debut against former UFC Welterweight Champion "Ruthless" Robbie Lawler.
"It really wasn’t worth my response," Askren said of VanZant's controversial comments on 'X'. "But I appreciate you reminding her that my career was significantly better than hers. I have a record that she can only dream."
Of course, Askren is referencing the turning point of his coveted career, a 5-second KO loss to Jorge Masvidal at 2019. The record-breaking defeat took Askren down a rabbit hole that saw him submitted versus Demian Maia in his final MMA bout and then finished by a rising Jake Paul in the boxing ring in 2021.
The losses late into his career tend to get in the way of Ben Askren's era of dominance prior to the UFC. While his stand-up wasn't up to par with his ground game, that should not rule out "Funky" from being called a fighter.
READ MORE: MMA News: Dillon Danis Defaced by Paige VanZant for Suggesting Ex-UFC Star Had ‘Alleged Affair'
Stick with MMA Knockout for more daily coverage of the UFC, MMA, WWE, and AEW.