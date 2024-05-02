MMA News: Dillon Danis Defaced by Paige VanZant for Suggesting Ex-UFC Star Had ‘Alleged Affair'
Paige VanZant is the latest fighter to go off on Dillon Danis.
After taking a three-year hiatus from combat sports that saw her fight in the UFC and BKFC, the social media sensation is back, this time in the ring. VanZant will be making her boxing debut against Elle Brooke in the headliner of Misfits Boxing 15 on May 25th.
VanZant is one of several MMA stars to jump into 'the sweet science,' although she took a different and more gritty route than most, having fought twice in bare-knuckle boxing first. In a recent interview, VanZant was asked about other 'fighters' crossing over to the boxing world, including the controversial Dillon Danis, who she took issue with.
"Dillon Danis is not a fighter," VanZant told Misfits Boxing (via IFN). "He's not a fair comparison. Give me some other examples of MMA fighters... [Ben Askren's] not a fighter, that's a tough one because he is a wrestler. Nate Diaz is great, Jorge Masvidal [also]."
You might know more about Danis as a social media personality rather than him as a professional fighter. Danis did go undefeated under the Bellator banner with back-to-back submission wins, but it's been nearly five years since the jiu-jitsu specialist stepped into the cage.
Danis tends to go to war with his words and that much held true in the brutal build-up to his lone boxing match against Logan Paul as he took shots at the influencer and his fiancée Nina Agdal for her past relationships. When it came to the actual fight, Danis lost to Paul in the sixth round for unsportsmanlike conduct.
Going on yet another social media tirade, Danis would respond to VanZant's remarks that he isn't a real fighter and insinuated the two had "history" together.
"How fast they forget!" Danis wrote on 'X'. "Haha, relax, Paigey baby, just because I didn’t wife you doesn’t mean you have to be petty. Don’t make me bring up our two trips to Vegas and ruin your marriage."
VanZant, who has been married to Bellator fighter Austin Vanderford since 2018, went on an R-rated rant directed towards Danis after he threatened to ruin their marriage— similar to what he did with the aforementioned Logan Paul & Nina Agdal last year.
"It has come to my attention that there is a certain clown on Instagram by the name of Dillon Danis trying to talk some s***and stir up some drama. So, let's f****** go, right?" VanZant said in a video posted to Instagram. "Dillon, obviously, I said you're not a real fighter. My bad, I triggered you. I understand that hurt your feelings. But instead of coming back and just talking s*** about me saying, I'm not a real fighter, what did you do? You kinda f***** yourself, right?
"You backed yourself into a corner because now you have to come with proof of this alleged affair. Because the only time I remember ever seeing you in Vegas was at the UFC athlete retreat. You walked up to me in a bar, asked me to peg you in front of multiple other UFC fighters, and I laughed in your face. That's not the definition of a relationship, is it? Starting up drama on the Internet to try to fight my husband, there's definitely better ways that you could handle that. He's got three things that you will absolutely never have... 1: a wife. 2: friends and 3: a real MMA resume. So, Dillon, I'm sorry I hurt your feelings, but when you're a piece of s*** like you are, it's pretty f****** easy. Have a good one."
Dillon Danis has yet to respond to PVZ's red-hot comments but he did repost her video on his X account.
