Ex-UFC Fighter Paige VanZant Books Boxing Match Against Adult Film Star
Paige VanZant is making her return to combat sports or so it seems, according to a fight leak.
It's been almost three years since we last saw the former UFC star in action with many questioning if VanZant would ever fight again, considering how much income she makes from her OnlyFans and massive social media following alone.
But, VanZant found her stardom through fighting and that's what she'll continue doing as she enters her thirties.
During the official Devin Haney vs. Ryan Garcia press conference on Thursday, DAZN revealed in a graphic that VanZant would be making her boxing debut against no other than Adult film actress Elle Brooke. The two are slated to fight in the main event of 'Misfits 15' on May 25 in Houston, Texas.
However, it looks like the announcement was made prematurely as Brooke hilariously reacted to the news on her social media on Thursday.
"Feel like everyone just found out I was pregnant before I did," Brooke wrote on 'X'. "Just to clarify, I am not pregnant. Just referring to incompetent people leaking s*** early.
Misfits Boxing promoter Mams Taylor was also upset that the fight between VanZant and Brooke was announced ahead of schedule.
"Absolutely f****** moronic!" Taylor wrote of the leak on 'X'.
VanZant has yet to comment on the booking, but "12 Gauge" did say she was getting locked and loaded for her boxing debut earlier this year in an interview with MMA Fighting.
“I got called by my manager day before yesterday, and I got offered a fight,” VanZant said in February. “A boxing match, and I took it. I don’t know if I can give all the details, I haven’t signed a contract yet. I accepted the fight. “It was initially, the date they offered me was March 23, which was perfect. Hell yeah, I’ll get one more fight in before I turn 30, because I turn 30 [on] March 26.
"So I told my manager f*** yeah, I’ll take it. I’ll get back into boxing. I was just really excited. The opportunity was really cool. So it was perfect, eight-week camp, I don’t that long to stress or overthink, or anything like that, so that’s perfect. It turns out it’s not going to be March 23.
“After I accepted it, they’re like, you know what, we’re going to move it to [May or June]. I heard both dates, so once I have the full information, we’ll be able to release it on the podcast. Accepted a boxing match, that will be my next fight. It’s really, really exciting.”
And exciting it is. VanZant has yet to professionally box, although she did take up a brief stint in Bare Knuckle Fighting Championship (BKFC) in 2021, losing both of her two bouts against Britain Hart and former UFC foe Rachael Ostovich.
VanZant was scheduled to face Charisa Sigala the following year, however the booking was ultimately scrapped twice.
Long before her BKFC days, the American made her UFC debut at 20 years old and went 5-4 in the promotion before her UFC departure in 2020. VanZant faced the likes of Michelle Waterson, Bec Rawlings, and even headlined a UFC event against former champ Rose Namajunas in 2015.
PVZ's opponent Elle Brooke has had a much different career. The 26-year-old found her start on social media, with the model and influencer amassing quite a fanbase on OnlyFans among other platforms.
Brooke is also an adult film star but don't let that fool you, she can fight as well. The Brit's boxing record stands at 4-1 with her last win coming over AJ Bunker at Misfits 12 in January.
