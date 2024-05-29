Boxing News: Fury vs. Usyk 2 Date & Location Officially Confirmed
The highly anticipated title fight rematch between undisputed heavyweight boxing champion Oleksandr Usyk and challenger Tyson Fury will take place on December 21, 2024, in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia.
Chairman of the General Entertainment Authority of Saudi Arabia, Turki Alalshikh, announced the fight on May 29.
"The world will watch another historical fight again...Our commitment to boxing fans continues...We hope you enjoy it..."- Turki Alalshikh / X
Is Fury vs. Usyk 2 Still for Undisputed Status?
Usyk took every major title when he defeated Fury in their first fight, becoming the first undisputed heavyweight champion since Lennox Lewis in 1999. His reign was put in a precarious position almost immediately as his IBF title was threatened to be stripped away for mandatory challenger Filip Hrgovic to fight over with Daniel Dubois on June 1.
The Ukrainian and his team have filed for an exception so that Usyk can defend his undisputed status against Fury in December. Their appeal appears to have worked, as promotor Eddie Hearn seemed to confirm in an interview with Chris Mannix on May 27:
"My understanding is, there’s already been an exception," Hearn revealed. "I get both sides of the argument. You really don’t want the belts to be fragmented, but you’ve got a guy [Filip Hrgovic] who has been ordered ages ago and has been waiting and waiting and waiting."
Heavyweight history will be made again on December 21.
