Hollywood Actress Sydney Sweeney Stars as ‘The Female Rocky’ in New Boxing Movie
Sydney Sweeney is stepping into the ring for her latest movie.
The famed actress, known for her roles in 'Anyone But You' and 'Euphoria', takes on what could be the biggest challenge of her young career thus far. According to a report from Deadline, Sweeney is set to play real-life boxer Christy Martin in a new, untitled film following her story.
Martin (49-7-3) became the WBC super welterweight champion in 2009, but this biopic focuses on her rise to fame in the 1990's when she broke new ground for women's boxing by signing with the legendary Don King and appeared on the cover of Sports Illustrated – the first and only female boxer to do so. As impressive as those exploits may be, there's so much more to Martin's career than meets the eye.
Far from a professional fighter herself, Sweeney, 26, reveals she's no white belt when it comes to mixed martial arts (MMA).
“I grappled and did kickboxing from 12-19 years old," Sweeney told Deadline. "I’ve been itching to get back into the ring, train, and transform my body. Christy’s story isn’t a light one, it’s physically and emotionally demanding, there’s a lot of weight to carry. But I love challenging myself."
“Christy Martin not only legitimized female boxing, she overcame gender stereotypes, and fought through emotional, physical, and financial abuse. I’m passionate about the fighting world, Christy’s story shines a light on her incredible rise to the top while showing the struggles of fame behind the curtains. I feel compelled to tell a story about a woman who faced so much adversity and didn’t allow it to defeat her. It’s powerful, and emotional.”
With Sweeney in the lead role, David Michôd (Netflix's 'The King') is set to direct the biopic.
“I have a history of making movies about damaged men and I’d been wanting to make a film about a woman with a ferocious energy inside her. When I came across the Christy Martin story two years ago I knew I’d found it," Michôd said. "Her ferocity is intelligible and justifiable and audiences will crave it because of the circumstances she was forced to endure."
As the film picks up steam, Christy Martin was compared to Sylvester Stallone's 'Rocky Balboa'. But, unlike the Italian Stallon, Martin's story happened in real time and more light will finally be shed as it's told through Michôd's vision and Sweeney in the ring.
"David [Michôd] and I have been saying that this is a female 'Rocky',” producer Kerry Kohansky-Roberts said of Martin. “To make the cover of Sports Illustrated was hard enough, to do it as a female boxer was outstanding and she paved the way for so many boxers and MMA fighters to come."
As you may already know, Sydney Sweeney is an avid fight fan and attended UFC 288 last year, blowing a kiss to the camera. UFC Hall-of-Famer Don Frye followed up her screen time with a kiss of his own in hilarious fashion.
