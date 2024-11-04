MMA Knockout

Mike Tyson Reveals Battling with Dark Alter Ego Ahead of Jake Paul Boxing Match

'I wish that guy dies, but he's here again,' Tyson warns Paul of his dark passenger.

Mathew Riddle

Tyson, left (Jerry Metellus), right (Albert Watson)

Mike Tyson admits that his upcoming boxing match with Jake Paul has reignited a fire he'd rather leave untouched.

Tyson, 58, is in phenomenal shape for his boxing comeback against 27-year-old Paul, with his preparation extending beyond the physical and into the realm of the psychological.

Mike Tyson
Tyson on Instagram

The original 'Iron' Mike was a product of deep-rooted trauma and arduous upbringing, hammered into shape by legendary boxing trainer Cus D'Amato. Now, Tyson alleges that his 'Iron' persona has returned to face Paul on November 15.

"I'm always careful when that guy comes out," Tyson told Impaulsive on August 20. "Every time I drink or get ready to get in a fight, I break out in handcuffs. Unfortunately I have to fight and be that guy. I wish I could stop that guy.

"That guy haunts me. I wish I could stop that guy. ... I wish that guy died, but he's here to stay. ... The only thing I need to think of is being young and people bullying me."

Alter Egos in Fighting

Alter egos are commonplace in boxing: Ray Leonard becomes 'Sugar Ray,' Deontay Wilder transforms into 'The Bronze Bomber,' and Mike Tyson embodies 'Iron Mike.' These personas tap into the psychological concept of the 'Shadow'—the aspect of personality that can be maladaptive and operates in opposition to the ego.

Carl Jung's definition of the shadow was that it acted as the repressed part of the unconscious mind that contains both good and bad qualities.

"Unfortunately there can be no doubt that man is, on the whole, less good than he imagines himself or wants to be. Everyone carries a shadow, and the less it is embodied in the individual’s conscious life, the blacker and denser it is. At all counts, it forms an unconscious snag, thwarting our most well-meant intentions." - Carl Jung, 'Psychology and Religion'

Published
Mathew Riddle
MATHEW RIDDLE

Mathew is a UK-based combat sports journalist  and graphic designer. He joined MMAKO when it was first founded in 2023. Find his work on The Fight Fanatic & Heavy on UFC. He can be contacted on mr@thefightfanatic.com

