Ex-UFC knockout artist set for heavyweight title fight in dirty boxing league
Another former UFC standout is finding success in a different fighting promotion.
This time, a formerly ranked heavyweight, who departed the UFC on a win, will fight for an inaugural belt in Mike Perry's Dirty Boxing (DBX) Championship.
Esteemed Senegalese kickboxer Jairzinho Rozenstruik is one of the hardest hitters in heavyweight combat sports, and he'll be one to watch in DBX moving forward.
Ex-UFC heavyweight Jairzinho Rozenstruik set to fight for DBX heavyweight belt
As announced by Perry's Overdog's Podcast, Rozenstruik will fight Rob 'The Wolf' Perez for the promotion's inaugural heavyweight belt at DBX 3 on August 29.
Rozenstruik debuted in DBX in June, where he knocked out journeyman Victor Cardoso in the second round. Perez, a former Power Slap participant, is undefeated in DBX, with notable wins over Alex Nicholson and Fabio Cherant. He is noticeably lighter than 'Bigi Boy,' having last weighed 228 lbs, compared to Rozenstruik's 252 lbs.
DBX 3 will also feature two more UFC cast-offs in Mike Breeden and Landon Quinones. No other fights have been revealed.
What is Mike Perry's Dirty Boxing?
Perry's promotion aims to create a middle ground between boxing, bare-knuckle fighting, and MMA. Fighters wear five-ounce gloves and can't grapple or kick. They are allowed to land practically any arm strike, including elbows, palm strikes, and ground and pound on knocked-down opponents.
The events have been exciting so far, with Yoel Romero kicking off DBX 1 with a first round knockout.
Romero vs. Rozenstruik might have even been a better choice for the inaugural heavyweight belt...
