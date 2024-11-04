Khalil Rountree Shows Off Battle Scars from Alex Pereira Fight
One month removed from UFC 307, Khalil Rountree Jr. is still healing up from his epic title fight with Alex Pereira.
Rountree Shows Off Scars From UFC 307
A member of the UFC roster since 2016 after appearing on Season 23 of The Ultimate Fighter, Rountree put together a sensational five-fight winning streak that began in 2021 to put himself in the conversation for a light heavyweight title shot.
Rountree’s year got off to a difficult start when he self-reported that he’d ingested a tainted supplement and received a suspension that derailed a planned fight with Jamahal Hill, but in an unexpected move the UFC elected to book the 34-year-old right into a title fight against Pereira upon his return.
A prohibitive underdog heading into the main event at UFC 307, “War Horse” impressed fans with the way he went after the champion in the early rounds before Pereira began landing more strikes late in the fight and stopped the challenger with a brutal finishing sequence in the fourth round.
Rountree’s face sustained a considerable amount of damage during the fight, and the light heavyweight contender recently showed off his scars from UFC 307 in a post on his Instagram account.
“War Horse” certainly deserves a bit of time off following his first UFC title shot, but after Pereira also indicated post-UFC 307 that he’d like a bit of a rest “Poatan” recently teased fans with the new look he’ll don at weigh-ins the next time he’s booked to defend his light heavyweight title.
The current expectation is that #1-ranked Magomed Ankalaev should finally challenge for light heavyweight gold next following his win over Aleksandar Rakić at UFC 308, but with Pereira having already fought three times in 2024 fans will likely have to wait until at least early next year for that matchup to be booked.
