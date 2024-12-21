Oleksandr Usyk vs. Tyson Fury 2 LIVE: Full Card Results & Highlights
Live results & updates for Oleksandr Usyk vs. Tyson Fury 2.
Heavyweight history is made tonight when Oleksandr Usyk defends his lineal undisputed status in a heavily-anticipated rematch with Tyson Fury.
While the IBF title is no longer up for grabs, a lot rides on this fight that could determine who is the greatest heavyweight of this generation.
MMA Knockout will be here to provide you with live full card results and updates for Usyk vs. Fury 2.
Usyk vs. Fury Live Results & Updates
Mohammed Alakel def. Joshua Ocampo via UD
Andrii Novytskyi def. Edgar Ramirez via UD
Daniel Lapin def. Dylan Colin via UD
Peter McGrail def Rhys Edwards via UD
