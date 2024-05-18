Tyson Fury vs. Oleksandr Usyk Live Stream Free (Watch Along)
Watch along with this free Usyk vs. Fury stream.
The biggest boxing match in recent memory takes place in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia, on Saturday, May 5.
Heavyweight titans Tyson Fury and Oleksandr Usyk collide, with the winner becoming the first unified heavyweight champion since Lennox Lewis in 1999. 'Ring of Fire' also plays host to a deep undercard, featuring up-and-coming prospects, established champions, and next-generation talent.
Fury vs. Usyk Full Undercard
- Isaac Lowe vs. Hasibullah Ahmadi; FW
- David Nyika vs. Michael Seitz; CW
- Daniel Lapin vs. Octavio Pudivitr; LHW
- Sergey Kovalev vs. Robin Safar; CW
- Mark Chamberlain vs. Joshua Oluwaseun Wahab; LW
- Moses Itauma vs. Ilja Mezencev; HW
- Frank Sanchez vs. Agit Kabayel; HW
- Joe Cordina vs. Anthony Cacace; SFW
- Jai Opetai vs. Mairis Briedis; CW
- Tyson Fury vs. Oleksandr Usyk; HW
Fury vs. Usyk Watch Along
Fans can watch along with the full Usyk vs. Fury event, courtesy of Sky Sports Boxing on YouTube. (Stream below, begins at 5pm ET)
