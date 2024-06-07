WWE SmackDown Results: Cody Rhodes Confronts AJ Styles, The Bloodline Anoints Member
Cody Rhodes may want to do more fighting than talking on tonight's episode of WWE SmackDown, and you'll want to settle in for live results.
Rhodes thought he was congratulating AJ Styles on a stellar in-ring career to end last week's episode of the blue brand. Instead, he ate a clothesline and a Styles Clash from the ringsteps onto the floor. "The American Nightmare" wants to knuckle up with "The Phenomenal One" tonight.
That's not all on the docket for Friday Night SmackDown, as a top faction will officially welcome a new member to the group.
WWE SMACKDOWN PREVIEW: CODY RHODES RESPONDS TO AJ STYLES' FAKE RETIREMENT
WWE Friday Night SmackDown Results - Will Kevin Owens Spoil The Bloodline Party?
Kevin Owens has been a thorn in the side of The Bloodline, but will he make things even more personal tonight? Tonga Loa will officially be anointed by Solo Sikoa into The Bloodline. Is Owens prepared to crash the party?
Jade Cargill will be in action tonight, going one-on-one with Indi Hartwell. Cargill will have her fellow WWE Women's Tag Team Champion Bianca Belair with her at ringside.
Also, WWE recently announced that Apollo Crews will take on Angel of Legado del Fantasma on tonight's show. Angel cost Crews his match against Andrade last week.
All of that and more will be taking place on Friday Night SmackDown. The show airs live on FOX in the United States at 8 p.m. ET. You can keep refreshing this page for live match results and play-by-play throughout the show.
WWE SmackDown Results (June 7, 2024)
INJURY STATUS OF POPULAR WWE RAW SUPERSTAR AHEAD OF SUMMERSLAM 2024 (REPORT)
Stick with MMA Knockout for more daily coverage of the UFC, MMA, WWE, and AEW.