Injury Status of Popular WWE Raw Superstar Ahead of SummerSlam 2024 (Report)
There is an update on the injury status of a top WWE Monday Night Raw star that is sure to leave fans on edge.
After successfully defending the Women's World Championship against Becky Lynch at WrestleMania 40, Rhea Ripley was able to celebrate a full year of WWE shows as the top female champion on the red brand. The celebration didn't last long, as Rhea suffered a shoulder injury the following night during a backstage segment with Liv Morgan.
A new update has emerged regarding the status of Rhea, and things aren't as certain as WWE and "The Eradicator" would hope.
Rhea Ripley May Not be Cleared by SummerSlam 2024
Dave Meltzer of the Wrestling Observer Newsletter reports that Rhea Ripley is rehabbing her shoulder injury in an effort to avoid surgery. The report noted that Rhea isn't currently scheduled for the WWE SummerSlam 2024 PLE, but things could change if her recovery process yields quicker results than expected.
It was also said that Rhea isn't out of the woods yet when it comes to avoiding a procedure. Meltzer said that if rehab doesn't lead to satisfactory progress, then Ripley could be going under the knife.
WWE is in the midst of a red hot storyline with Liv Morgan attempting to take both Dominik Mysterio and the rest of The Judgment Day away from Rhea. If Ripley is eventually forced to undergo surgery despite months of rehab it would delay her return even further, which would not be ideal for anyone involved.
MMA Knockout on Sports Illustrated wishes Rhea Ripley a full and speedy recovery.
Stick with MMA Knockout for more daily coverage of the UFC, MMA, WWE, and AEW.