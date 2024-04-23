Combat Sports Today: Ryan Garcia Upsets Devin Haney, PFL Delivers Smash Hit Signing, UFC 303 Ticket Prices
Despite no UFC event this past weekend, there is still plenty of fresh news across combat sports to dissect. From Ryan Garcia's stunning upset against Devin Haney Saturday night in Brooklyn to the PFL becoming the center of the MMA world the night prior, the parity across the fight game was second-to-none.
MMA Knockout's Zain Bando is back with another heater, and, as he does every Monday, tries to make sense of everything that happens in the ridiculous world of combat sports, and then some.
Let's jump right in without further ado, and, for the first time in a bit, the UFC is the furthest thing encapsulating the combat landscape, at least this week.
Ryan Garcia's upset of Devin Haney further proves that boxing needs dance partners
Regardless of what occurred during the first few days of the NBA and NHL postseason, arguably the biggest sporting event of the weekend took place at the Barclays Center between Devin Haney and Ryan Garcia. Unfortunately for hardcore fans, Garcia did not make the contracted weight, meaning he could not win Haney's championship even if he were successful in doing so.
Contrary to popular belief, the fight was nothing close to a cakewalk. Garcia knocked Haney down three times and gave Haney trouble he had never experienced before. Haney's frustration between rounds was extremely visible, as was his father's emotions.
The pair seemed disjointed. Garcia's speed, power and timing was effortless. His brash and cocky persona shined through as well. Like a gazelle, he was attacking everything Haney threw at him, and thus, the second half of the fight was all Garcia, and then some.
As Garcia was laughing at the mixed reactionary crowd, a rematch would do box office numbers, given that it was Haney's lone professional loss, while Garcia has now won two-straight since his loss to Gervonta Davis in April 2023.
Nevertheless, both men needed each other to make the fight a show. It's an ever-growing rivalry, and if Oscar De La Hoya and Eddie Hearn can play their cards right, this can be the next great rivalry in non-heavyweight boxing.
At least for the moment, Garcia has the upper hand, but this feud is far from done.
PFL Makes Big Splash With Signing of Irish Prospect Paul Hughes
In the aftermath of PFL's third regular-season event in Chicago, the PFL announced the signing of ex-Cage Warriors lightweight Paul Hughes, who is 11-1 in MMA.
Hughes' signing is arguably the biggest free agent signing thus far this year across any promotion. Hughes said in a statement Sunday how excited he is to test himself against some of the best competition in the sport.
“I am absolutely ecstatic to sign with the PFL," Hughes said in a promotional release. "The regular season format, in my eyes, is the ultimate form of MMA competition and is for the ultimate prize of one million dollars. I’m ready to prove that I am the best lightweight on the planet.”
PFL CEO Pete Murray said the addition of Hughes will only make the overall roster stronger.
"Professional Fighters League is always going to be in the mix when it comes to the free agency market and this was certainly the case with Paul Hughes, someone we have had our eye on for quite some time, "Murray said. "I'm looking forward to seeing Paul continue his journey with PFL in big fights that continue to test his skills.”
Hughes, 27, has won five in a row and is arguably the biggest Irish prospect since Conor McGregor, but Hughes' story is still getting written.
UFC 303 Ticket Release is Days Away
UFC 303 will be headlined by Conor McGregor and Michael Chandler June 29 to cap off the UFC's 12th International Fight Week. With the highly-anticipated welterweight fight under 80 days away, the on-sale ticket release is set for Friday at 1 p.m. ET.
However, the UFC VIP Experience ticket packages are on sale, and the prices are mind-boggling. The cheapest package is sold out, and the next-highest tier is $12,000.
Regardless of what the cheapest regular ticket prices are, start saving money early, or consider purchasing the fight on ESPN+ pay-per-view for the best viewing experience possible.
At press time, the entire card has yet to be announced.
