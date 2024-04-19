MMA Knockout

PFL Chicago Live Results and Highlights: Magomed Umalatov vs. Andrey Koreshkov

Follow along with all the live results and highlights of PFL Chicago.

The first-half of the PFL regular season concludes tonight in Chicago.
The first-half of the PFL regular season concludes tonight in Chicago.

After a busy 48 hours for PFL athletes that included media obligations and weigh-ins, tonight marks the conclusion of the first-half of the PFL regular season, which features featherweights and welterweights making their first appearances of the year.

The main event features a clash of contrasting styles, as Andrey Koreshkov faces Magomed Umalatov, who puts his unbeaten record on the line. The co-main event also features a bout comprised of MMA veterans, as Brendan Loughnane takes on Pedro Carvalho in a three-round affair.

The fight card features 12 bouts, which begins with the early card at 7 p.m. ET on ESPN+, followed by the main card at 9:30 p.m. ET on ESPN, barring any prelims running over.

Enough of the formalities; however, let's get to the bout order, which is subject to change at any moment. As another reminder, only one fighter missed contracted weight at Thursday's weigh-in, therefore losing one point in the standings.

PFL Chicago – Main Card - 9:30 p.m. ET on ESPN /ESPN+

  • Welterweight Regular Season Main Event: Magomed Umalatov def. Andrey Koreshkov via unanimous decision (29-28, 29-28, 29-28)
  • Featherweight Regular Season Co-Main Event: Brendan Loughnane def. Pedro Carvalho via TKO (punches) - R1, 1:26
  • Welterweight Regular Season Bout: Shamil Musaev def. Logan Storley via KO - R2, 0:27

  • Featherweight Regular Season Bout: Gabriel Braga def. Justin Gonzalez via KO (punch) - R1, 4:59
  • Welterweight Regular Season Bout: Goiti Yamauchi def. Neiman via unanimous decision (29-28, 29-28, 29-28)
  • Featherweight Regular Season Bout: Kai Kamaka def. Bubba Jenkins via unanimous decision (29-28, 29-28, 29-28)

PFL Chicago – Early Card - 7:00 p.m. ET on ESPN +

  • Featherweight Regular Season Bout: Adam Borics def. Enrique Barzola via unanimous decision (29-28, 29-28, 29-28)

Timur Khizriev def. Brett Johns via DECISION (Unanimous, 30-27x3)

Murad Ramazanov def. Laureano Staropoli via SUBMISSION (R1 4:06, Rear-Naked Choke)

Don Madge def. Brennan Ward via SUBMISSION (R1 1:02, Rear-Naked Choke)

Tyler Diamond def. Otto Rodrigues via DECISION (Unanimous 30-26x2, 30-27)

Thad Jean def. Romain Debienne via KO (R1 2:07 Uppercut)

Follow along with this page all night long, as MMA Knockout will be providing on-site coverage throughout the night, as well as backstage.

