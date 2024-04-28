'Baby, We Did It': Conor McGregor Joins BKFC Ownership Team in Shocking Announcement
Although Conor McGregor is set to return to the UFC opposite Michael Chandler in June, the former UFC two-division champion can add another title to his lengthy accomplishments list.
On Saturday night in Los Angeles, Calif., McGregor, 35, attended the BKFC KnuckleMania 4 event, which was headlined by a clash between Mike Perry and Thiago Alves, two UFC veterans.
While Perry won decisively with a first-round finish, that was not the main reason McGregor, who attended a previous BKFC event a year prior, was present.
During the pay-per-view broadcast, which was streamed OTT for only $25 and included in BKFC's yearly subscription of $50, McGregor made an unexpected announcement that he had agreed to become an owner within the organization.
McGregor gave kudos to BKFC on the broadcast, along with company president David Feldman.
"'The Notorious' Conor McGregor here... Conor McGregor myself and McGregor Sports and Entertainment is now an owner of Bare Knuckle Fighting Championships," McGregor said. (H/T: Marca). "Welcome to the big leagues. David Feldman, baby, we did it."
At press time, Triller TV, which is accessible worldwide and airs multiple sports including boxing, BKFC, soccer and more, will remain a majority owner. McGregor and McGregor Sports and Entertainment will be a part-owner, but hold a significant role in business operations and decision-making.
Feldman was quick to compliment McGregor at the post-event press conference and said the relationship between the pair blossomed over the last year, making the deal a no-brainer.
"We had some unbelievable conversations, some great ideas already exchanging," Feldman said. (H/T: MMAFighting) It was funny; I was telling my wife, ‘I was dying for Conor McGregor to call me and now the guy won’t stop calling me.’ It’s unbelievable. But he is so excited about this thing. I really think it takes it to the next level.”
Feldman said the UFC shouldn't be worried about McGregor's involvement yet but sees BKFC as a legitimate threat to the MMA leader down the pipeline. Feldman quickly credited White for his success running the UFC and the growth of MMA.
“Listen, Dana White has a juggernaut with the UFC,” Feldman said. “Conor McGregor certainly moves the needle for them, but [White]’s very successful without [McGregor] — not that he’s fighting for us. I’m just saying, but is he promoting our product for us? Who knows? You’re probably a little mad; your No. 1 star will talk about a different company, so you’re probably not very happy about it. But he’s not worried about us. Not yet.”
McGregor has not competed in MMA since 2021, suffering a gruesome shin bone injury against Dustin Poirier, which has kept him sidelined since. The Irishman briefly returned to the UFC, but in a different role, serving as a TUF 31 coach against Chandler last summer in anticipation of their fight.
UFC 303 will take place June 29 in Las Vegas, Nev. which serves as the backdrop for the UFC's 12th annual International Fight Week, which McGregor previously headlined in July 2015.
What will the involvement of "The Notorious in BKFC look like?
That remains to be seen.
