Conor McGregor reveals payment demands for MMA return fight on UFC White House card
Former UFC two-division champion Conor McGregor is laser-focused on an MMA return and hopes to headline the UFC's White House event next summer.
But before any UFC fans can get too excited, McGregor, 37, has a few conditions the promotion must meet to get him to be 100 percent locked in. Some, however, are unprecedented.
Conor McGregor Calls For UFC Comeback Fight
"The Champ Champ returns! Just over 8 months to UFC White House," McGregor tweeted. "I look forward to seeing my body shape up. My shot selection refining. My masterpiece to be painted. KO UIMHIR A FICHE AR SON NA hÉIRE! UFC WHITEHOUSE."
Apparently, McGregor has been chomping at the bit to return to the UFC. Despite his UFC 303 main event opposite Michael Chandler falling through this past summer, he says the timing is finally happening the way he wants it.
“I have so much aggression built up that I must release,” McGregor wrote. "I will throw harder and more venomous than I have ever thrown before. I have been punching way incredibly harder in my most recent preparative efforts and I delight in the thought of doing it live again. My shots whistle through the air like rockets!”
“It’s why, and how, I hold every fiscal record in the entire book of fighting. See you soon, kids!”
Conor McGregor Demands Huge Request UFC Must Meet
A record that would be broken is McGregor's desire to be paid $100 million for his comeback fight, providing above and beyond generational wealth for himself, family, and others around him.
“$100 million to fight at the White House along with 100 U.S ‘Golden Visas’ for myself and family and friends,” McGregor added. “I look very forward to entertaining the fighting world once again. A pleasure I never take for granted!”
The UFC has yet to respond to McGregor's claims, although UFC CEO Dana White teased an announcement Wednesday afternoon but pulled back after posting on his Instagram Story that it would be a "regular day."
With all that in mind, it's safe to take McGregor's words with a grain of salt as several failed comebacks have transpired since suffering a fight-ending injury in a trilogy loss to Dustin Poirier in July 2021.
McGregor will have gone over six years without a win if he were to enter the UFC next summer, as he would enter his comeback fight having lost back-to-back outings to Poirier. His last win came in November 2016, becoming the lightweight champion against Eddie Alvarez.
