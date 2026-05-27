Conor McGregor UFC Return Sends Ticket Prices Soaring

Former UFC two-division champion Conor McGregor is 45 days away from making his Octagon return in a rematch against former UFC "BMF" champion Max Holloway in the main event of UFC 329.

As expected, public on-sale tickets have not been released, but early presale tickets for UFC Fight Club members have. In a nutshell, as nearly every McGregor fight for the last decade or so, ticket prices are at a premium.

As someone who saw UFC 264 in person in July 2021, the early ticket prices aren't staggering or surprising. They're just what they are.

Easiest Method Buying Conor McGregor-Max Holloway Tickets

Chris Unger-Zuffa LL

Here they are as follows, per Tickets Help on 'X.'

The highest listed price for the front row is $43,050.

Cheapest floors $4,110.15

Cheapest lowers $1,226,73

Cheapest uppers $622.62

For fans sweating the idea of going to Las Vegas by plane or making the short trek from the West Coast, it is absolutely worth it, even if attendance at the T-Mobile Arena isn't in the budget cards.

UFC 329 isn't just an average summer MMA blockbuster. It's the UFC's Super Bowl. The return of McGregor is can't-miss television and an absolute bargain for Paramount+ subscribers. For under $10 a month as an upfront cost and the elimination of additional fees, McGregor's five-year comeback will mark the reality of the digital streaming age.

But for fight fans chosing to soak in the madness of Sin City, there is plenty to do that weekend. For the first time in 11 years, a McGregor fight is the centerpiece of the UFC's Intertational Fight Week schedule to go alongside the ceremonial weigh-in, Hall of Fame Ceremony and press conference.

Outside of UFC 329, Zuffa Boxing plans to host an event on Sunday, while Power Slap returns with a Friday night attraction to complete a full, action-packed weekend of events, signings and much more to come.

We'll see if prices dwindle shortly after the public gains access Friday. Per a release from the promotion, the process for securing tickets is straightforward.

UFC 329 Schedule of Events

AFP

"Ticket sales are limited to eight (8) per person," the release stated.

AXS will serve as the primary provider for ticket access upon release, going live at 1 p.m. ET/10 a.m. PT. There is also a special newsletter code fans can obtain here, but only for a limited time.

There is also the UFC VIP Experience through On Location, where fans can find suitable packages to enjoy special perks like hospitality, sitting in UFC CEO Dana White's personal seats during a prelim and much, much more.

Act fast, plan ahead, and let the countdown to UFC 329 officially begin.