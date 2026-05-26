UFC Legend Makes Case for Conor McGregor to Defeat Max Holloway at UFC 329

One of the most violent fighters in UFC history believes that Conor McGregor has a better chance of winning his return fight than some fans may think.

After countless starts, stops, and obstacles that included a UFC 303 booking against Michael Chandler that he was forced to withdraw from due to a broken toe, former two-division UFC titleholder McGregor is finally slated to return and headline UFC 329 during International Fight Week.

“The Notorious” is scheduled to rematch Max Holloway, who he defeated way back in 2013 immediately before Holloway went on a lengthy win streak that saw him carve out his own Hall of Fame-caliber legacy in the UFC.

Matt Brown Shares Thoughts on Conor McGregor vs. Max Holloway 2

McGregor currently finds himself lined as the underdog to Holloway ahead of UFC 329, but legendary UFC knockout artist Matt Brown argues that the matchup isn’t quite as lopsided a booking as some fans may think.

Conor McGregor (left) poses with Max Holloway during the weigh-in for their UFC fight at TD Garden. | Winslow Townson-Imagn Images

“I can see the argument where you think Conor would have a good chance,” Brown told Damon Martin. “For one, it’s at 170 [pounds]. Conor has good power at 170. Max is hittable, he’s certainly a hittable guy. Conor has a win over him in the past. Max has been through the ringer – he’s got a lot of miles on those tires, man. So I can see where you can make that argument that it’s not the worst [matchup].”

Conor McGregor (left) celebrates his win over Max Holloway (right) after a UFC featherweight match at TD Garden. | Winslow Townson-Imagn Images

That featherweight meeting between the two men in 2013 saw McGregor take a unanimous decision over Holloway after injuring his knee during the fight. That marked the first time the Irishman went the distance in the UFC, and he wouldn’t see the judges’ scorecards again until his rematch with Nate Diaz at UFC 202.

Will "The Notorious" Make it to the Octagon at UFC 329?

Fans did finally see Ilia Topuria crack Holloway’s legendary chin when “Blessed” tried to reclaim the featherweight belt from the undefeated star at UFC 308, which marked the first and only time Holloway has been stopped with strikes in 36 professional MMA fights.

Max Holloway (red gloves) enters the Octagon before the fight against Charles Oliveira (blue gloves) during UFC 326 at T-Mobile Arena. | Stephen R. Sylvanie-Imagn Images

To Brown’s point, the Hawaiian has also competed eight times since McGregor last stepped into the UFC Octagon and traded shots with some of the biggest names on the UFC roster during that period. That being said, Holloway rebounded from the Topuria loss with a five-round decision over the hard-hitting Dustin Poirier at UFC 318, and he didn’t have to absorb too many heavy punches when Charles Oliveira employed a wrestling-heavy gameplan during their rematch in March.

Conor McGregor holds his leg after suffering an injury against Dustin Poirier during UFC 264 at T-Mobile Arena. | Gary A. Vasquez-Imagn Images

The last image fans have of “The Notorious” in the cage is him sitting on the canvas after a broken ankle ended his trilogy bout with Poirier at UFC 264, and McGregor will try to finally move on from that result if he’s able to return to the Octagon and meet Holloway again at UFC 329.