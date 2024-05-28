UFC Report: Top-Ranked Light Heavyweights Added to Abu Dhabi Fight Night
An exciting clash between two of the UFC’s top light heavyweights has reportedly been added to the promotion’s upcoming Fight Night event in Abu Dhabi.
The UFC is set to return to the Etihad Arena in Abu Dhabi, UAE on August 3, and the card will be headlined by a huge bantamweight tilt between Cory Sandhagen and Umar Nurmagomedov after the pair were previously booked to meet last summer.
According to a report from Vestnik MMA, light heavyweight contenders Alonzo Menifield and Azamat Murzakanov have now signed on to meet in a huge addition to the card in Abu Dhabi.
Currently the UFC’s #13-ranked light heavyweight, Menifield is coming off a 12-second knockout-loss to Carlos Ulberg earlier this month that ended a five-fight unbeaten run that also included three victories via finish.
Murzakanov is only three fights into his UFC tenure, but the unbeaten light heavyweight has looked impressive since earning a contract on Dana White’s Contender Series in 2021 and has already earned the #14 spot in the divisional rankings.
News of the light heavyweight matchup follows a report that the event on August 3 will also feature a bantamweight tilt between Marlon Vera and former flyweight champion Deiveson Figueiredo, and it seems that “Chito” is already preparing for his return after coming up short in a title bid against Sean O’Malley at UFC 299.
The two bantamweight fights as well as the addition of Menifield vs. Murzakanov have provided the upcoming Abu Dhabi card with a strong foundation to build off of, and with a busy summer schedule about to kick off for the UFC more fights should be announced for the August 3 card in the coming weeks.
