MMA Today: Irish Superstar Joins UFC 303, PFL Controversy & Ryan Garcia Drug Test
Welcome to MMA Today, a weekly dose of everything in combat sports courtesy of MMA Knockout's Zain Bando.
Although there was a "dead week" in the UFC, there were still plenty of news and notes to discuss, including a significant change to a late-June UFC pay-per-view.
Enough of the formalities – let's get to the news that matters.
Ian Garry Gets Late Addition To UFC 303
On May 24, UFC CEO Dana White revealed some key announcements related to UFC 303. Not only will Conor McGregor and Michael Chandler have a pre-fight press conference in Dublin on June 3, but the card will see a welterweight bout between Ian Garry and Michael Page take place on June 29 in Las Vegas.
UFC 303: Superstar Fight Added to Conor McGregor Event, UFC Returns to Ireland
To the dismay of the MMA community, Garry will not be fighting former UFC interim welterweight champion Colby Covington. The pair have jawed on social media for months as Garry continuously claimed that beating Covington would be easy and that Covington wouldn't fight him.
Garry was right, and now he will put his unblemished UFC record on the line against Page, who had a successful debut against Kevin Holland in March at UFC 299.
Bellator, PFL Undergoes Backlash Amid Gegard Mousasi Release and Kayla Harrison's UFC Transition
Bellator underwent a significant change ahead of the PFL's second half of the regular season. Long-time MMA veteran Gegard Mousasi and the promotion failed to come to terms on May 23. From a promotional perspective, the news was brief, as the PFL and Bellator wished Mousasi the best with his future endeavors.
PFL Cuts Gegard Mousasi from Roster after MMA Legend Sought Answers in Alarming Rant
But the story is much bigger than just a parting of ways. In an interview with Ariel Helwani on "The MMA Hour," Mousasi besmirched the promotion, claiming that he remained inactive because of them and that the promotion couldn't afford him given his stature and over 60 professional MMA fights.
To make matters worse, PFL Chairman Donn Davis responded to several questions surrounding the promotion, including Kayla Harrison's departure from the UFC. Instead of crediting Harrison for establishing the 145-pound division, Davis essentially called Harrison, who earned her lone UFC win against Holly Holm at UFC 300, selfish and compared her to the NBA's Kevin Durant when he departed the Oklahoma City Thunder to the Golden State Warriors where he eventually became champion.
It's safe to assume that it won't be the first bitter divorce between Davis and one of his fighters, but only time will tell.
Ryan Garcia's 'B' Sample Gets Unfortunate Result
After handing Devin Haney his first-ever loss, Ryan Garcia controversially tested positive for Ostarine, a performance enhancer, which was tested again and reported on May 24 that Garcia's 'B' sample also came back positive.
Unless Garcia's team can provide more evidence, including that the substance was wrongfully contaminated, the fight could be ruled a no-contest, and he could be suspended by the New York State Athletic Commission and the other major governing bodies if necessary.
For the time being, this stain on his career could be more than enough for his fanbase to turn on him.
What's Coming Up?
While this concludes the month of May in combat sports, June will see a boatload of UFC events from June 1 through the end of the month, along with the continuation of the PFL regular season and Gervonta Davis' return to the ring against Frank Martin, to name a few.
Stick with MMA Knockout for daily coverage of the UFC, MMA, WWE, and AEW.