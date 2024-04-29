Ex-UFC Champ Francis Ngannou Mourns Death of 1-Year-Old Son, MMA World Shows Love
Tragedy has befell Francis Ngannou's family.
The former UFC Heavyweight Champion endures the loss of his one-year-old son, Kobe, who passed away on Saturday. The unfortunate news came out on Monday with an initial report from Cameroonian outlet 237online and journalist Joseph Essama.
It's hard to put such a loss into words, but Ngannou did break the silence following his son's death, letting out the anguish he feels right now in this trying time.
"What's the purpose of life if what we're fighting tooth and nail to get away from is what finally hit us the hardest!?" Ngannou wrote on 'X'. "Why is life so unfair and merciless? Why does life always take what we don't have? I'm f****** tired."
"Too soon to leave but yet he's gone," Ngannou continued. "My little boy, my mate, my partner Kobe was full of life and joy. Now, he's laying without life. I shouted his name over and over but he's not responding. I was my best self next to him and now I have no clude of who I am. Life is so unfair to hit us where it hurts the most. How do you deal with such a thing? How can you live with it? Please help me if you have an idea because I really don't know what to do and how to deal with this."
There are no additional details surrounding Ngannou's son death at this time.
The MMA community sends Ngannou their best wishes as he battles the heartbreak that comes with burying a son. UFC superstar Conor McGregor was among those to show their support for the grieving Ngannou on 'X':
"I am so sorry to hear of your loss Francis, my prayers are with you and your family at this time," McGregor wrote in response.
"It’s been a heavy few days, words can’t express the pain we all feel for the Ngannou family during this time," Ngannou's coach Eric Nicksick said on 'X'. "Please keep Francis and his family in your heart, and may this be a reminder of the fragility of life. Say “I love you,” more often, tomorrow isn’t guaranteed."
"I’m a father with a kid about the same age and I can’t even imagine, I hope you find your peace brotha you deserve it," UFC fighter Terrance McKinney replied.
"Dear lord, I pray you comfort Francis and his family," Bellator Champion Cris Cyborg wrote to Ngannou. "Surround him with your love and ensure he is protected by your guidance as he grieves this loss. Give him the strength to know that heaven is eternal and they will be together soon as this life is just a blink of an eye. I ask this in your name. Amen."
Cameroon's Ngannou has already been through so much in his life from working at a sand quarry in his home village of Batié to living in poverty in Paris, France. Everything's come full circle for the 37 year-old in recent years from winning the UFC Heavyweight Championship in 2021 to becoming one of the highest-paid fighters on the planet with two boxing matches against Tyson Fury and Anthony Joshua in the last six months.
Our condolences go out to Francis Ngannou and his family during this time.
