18-Year Age Gap: UFC Prospect Submits Hall of Fame Veteran
Chase 'The Dream' Hooper is now on a four-fight winning streak in the UFC's lightweight division.
The 25-year-old grappling specialist made an impressive debut with four consecutive PPV appearances before his momentum was halted by Steve Garcia in 2022. In response, Hooper moved up to lightweight, focusing on filling out his frame and improving his striking. During this time, he faced UFC veteran and Hall of Famer Clay Guida in a grappling match, securing a submission victory via calf slicer.
Hooper Submits Guida... Again
In an unusual bit of matchmaking by the UFC, Hooper was paired against Guida under MMA rules at UFC 310 on December 7. At 42 years old, Guida became part of the largest age gap between fighters in the modern era of the UFC - and it showed. Hooper submitted Guida by armbar in the first round.
With this victory, Hooper extended his winning streak to four and should be looking to take on ranked opposition in his next appearance. On the other hand, Guida rides a three-fight losing streak and could be looking at retirement very soon.
Read More UFC & MMA News
- Champ Belal Muhammad Reveals Pick for Shavkat Rakhmonov vs. Ian Garry
- UFC 310: Alexandre Pantoja vs. Kai Asakura Full Card, Stream, Start Time, Odds
- UFC 310: Pantoja vs. Asakura, Garry vs. Rakhmonov Free Live Stream (Watch Along)
- UFC 310 Main Card Predictions: Does Garry Upset Rakhmonov?
Stick with MMAKnockout for more FREE coverage of the UFC, MMA, Boxing, WWE, and AEW. Follow MMAKnockout on Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram.