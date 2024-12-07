UFC 310: Pantoja vs. Asakura, Garry vs. Rakhmonov Free Live Stream (Watch Along)
UFC 310 is here.
Despite numerous pullouts, including welterweight champion Belal Muhammad, UFC 310 is deep with big-name value fighters like Ciryl Gane, Alexander Volkov, Dominick Reyes, Aljamain Sterling, and Chris Weidman. From top to bottom, there's something to be excited about in this Las Vegas PPV.
In the main event, UFC debutant Kai Asukara gets a championship opportunity in his first promotional fight when he takes on Alexandre Pantoja. 'The Cannibal' Pantoja has lapped the flyweight top ten and is quickly becoming one of MMA's GOAT fighters.
Most notably on the undercard, the five-round welterweight co-main event pits undefeated record vs. undefeated record as Ireland's Ian Garry looks to derail the momentum of Kazakh destroyer Shavkat Rakhmonov. All this and more on UFC 310.
UFC 310 Watch Along
Fans can watch along with UFC 310 using the UFC's official fight companion, featuring Hall of Famer Jens Pulver, on the UFC Fight Pass YouTube channel. MMAKO has embedded the playback below, which will go live at 6 p.m. ET tonight.
