UFC 310: Alexandre Pantoja vs. Kai Asakura Full Card, Stream, Start Time, Odds

Get the lowdown on the final UFC pay-per-view of the year tonight, headlined by a flyweight title fight between champion Alexandre Pantoja and former two-time RIZIN bantamweight champion Kai Asakura.

UFC 310 artist series poster by @ryokkes_draw2
UFC 310 artist series poster by @ryokkes_draw2 / @ryokkes_draw2

The UFC's final pay-per-view commences at the T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas, Nevada, headlined by two critically important fights in the flyweight and welterweight divisions.

UFC 310: Alexandre Pantoja vs. Kai Asakura Full Fight Card Odds & Best Bets

The main event sees Alexandre Pantoja go for his second win this year and a third title defense against newcomer Kai Asakura. Asakura competed under the RIZIN banner for six years and was a two-time bantamweight champion, winning eight fights by KO/TKO and 13 overall.

Asakura joins a rare category of debuting or extended hiatus UFC fighters who have earned a title shot. A short but relatively notable list comes to mind, which includes Dan Henderson and Liz Carmouche, among others.

Pantoja has not lost in over three years as he attempts to keep the longest active win streak in the flyweight division alive and notch his seventh consecutive win. Pantoja has defeated the likes of Brandon Royval, Brandon Moreno and Steve Erceg, arguably resurrecting the division in the post-Demetrious Johnson and Henry Cejudo eras.

Meanwhile, Asakura has a chance to make UFC history himself. Excluding PRIDE legend and UFC Hall of Famer Kazushi Sakuraba, Asakura can become the first active male champion from the region and potentially begin an unprecedented era of dominance.

Despite Asakura defeating Bellator star Juan Archuleta in his last outing prior to leaving RIZIN, the MMA community's general consensus leans the way of the Brazilian ahead of Saturday night. According to Tapology, 79 percent of predictors are taking Pantoja.

UFC 310: Pantoja vs. Asakura, Garry vs. Rakhmonov Free Live Stream (Watch Along)

The co-main event is arguably the better fight between the top two attractions. A combined 33-0 with 26 finishes, it's unbeaten vs. unbeaten when Shavkat Rakhmonov fights Ian Machado Garry in a five-round, non-title fight eliminator. The winner will challenge for the welterweight title next year once Belal Muhammad is cleared to compete.

Machado Garry stepped in for Muhammad on short notice, as he was originally scheduled to headline UFC Tampa next Saturday. The new main event for that card, the last UFC event of the year, sees Colby Covington fight Joaquin Buckley in a five-rounder.

As for Rakhmonov vs. Garry, the Tapology community is all over Rakhmonov at 84 percent, while Machado Garry has an uphill battle at 16 percent. Despite both men having never tasted defeat, Rakhmonov has all 18 of his wins come by finish.

The card features 14 fights, with the prelims kicking off at 6 p.m. ET and the PPV at 10 p.m. ET. The entire event can be seen on ESPN+ in the U.S.

Below are the updated betting odds, courtesy of DraftKings.

UFC 310 Live Results & Highlights – Alexandre Pantoja vs. Kai Asakura

UFC 310 Updated Odds + Bout Order

• Alexandre Pantoja (-270) vs. Kai Asakura (+220)

• Shavkat Rakhmonov (-375) vs. Ian Machado Garry (+295)

• Ciryl Gane (-380) vs. Alexander Volkov (+300)

• Bryce Mitchell (-850) vs. Kron Gracie (+575)

• Nate Landwehr (-130) vs. Doo Ho Choi (+110)

• Dominick Reyes (-440) vs. Anthony Smith (+340)

• Vicente Luque (+130) vs. Themba Gorimbo (-155)

• Movsar Evloev (-230) vs. Aljamain Sterling (+190)

• Randy Brown (+160) vs. Bryan Battle (-192)

• Chris Weidman (-115) vs. Eryk Anders (-105)

• Cody Durden (+142) vs. Joshua Van (-170)

• Michael Chiesa (-130) vs. Max Griffin (+110)

• Clay Guida (+750) vs. Chase Hooper (-1200)

• Kennedy Nzechukwu (-575) vs. Lukasz Brzeski (+425)

