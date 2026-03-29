22-Fight UFC Veteran Retires After Stunning 63-Second Win At UFC Seattle

A longtime veteran of the UFC scored an absolutely incredible victory at UFC Seattle before formally announcing his retirement.

The primary focus heading into UFC Seattle was understandably on the main event between two-time UFC Middleweight Champion Israel Adesanya and top-ranked contender Joe Pyfer, but another major storyline for the event was the fact that former The Ultimate Fighter winner Michael Chiesa would be making his final walk to the Octagon.

“Maverick” was originally scheduled to meet Carlston Harris in his home state. When Harris withdrew from the event, Chiesa ended up standing across from fellow UFC veteran Niko Price for the last fight of his MMA career.

Michael Chiesa Gets Storybook Sendoff At UFC Seattle

Chiesa was clearly fired up as he walked to the Octagon to the roars of a raucous Seattle crowd, and Bruce Buffer made sure to give the 38-year-old a little something extra while announcing his name immediately before the fight.

Price surprisingly decided to instigate the first grappling exchange with Chiesa, but it didn’t take long for “Maverick” to take control during the ensuing scramble and find his way to his opponent’s back. In one of the most storybook endings to an MMA career in recent memory, Chiesa locked up a rear naked choke and forced a tap just 63 seconds into the bout.

WALKING IT OFF IN SEATTLE 💪@MikeMav22 closes his career with his signature RNC submission!



[ #UFCSeattle | LIVE on @ParamountPlus ] pic.twitter.com/liUHZcfAEs — UFC (@ufc) March 29, 2026

"Maverick" Competed In Both The Lightweight & Welterweight Divisions

Chiesa brought a 5-0 record into The Ultimate Fighter: Season 15 in 2012 and ended up becoming the season’s lightweight winner when he submitted Al Iaquinta in the opening round of the reality show’s final bout.

Michael Chiesa (red gloves) celebrates after the fight against Niko Price (blue gloves) during UFC Fight Night at Climate Pledge Arena. | Steven Bisig-Imagn Images

The Washington-native went on to share the Octagon with some of the lightweight division’s biggest names and score notable wins over the likes of Jim Miller and Beneil Dariush before back-to-back losses encouraged him to move up to the welterweight division in late 2018. After starting his welterweight run with four-straight wins, Chiesa suffered three-straight losses to top contenders Vicente Luque, Sean Brady, and Kevin Holland.

Michael Chiesa (red gloves) hugs Niko Price (blue gloves) after their fight during UFC Fight Night at Climate Pledge Arena. | Steven Bisig-Imagn Images

Unfazed by the first three-fight skid of his career, Chiesa rebounded against former interim UFC titleholder Tony Ferguson in 2024 and ended the year with another victory over Max Griffin. After besting longtime UFC veteran Court McGee in his lone outing of 2025, “Maverick” ends his career with four-straight wins thanks to his 63-second finish of Price at UFC Seattle.