UFC Seattle: Israel Adesanya vs. Joe Pyfer Free Live Stream Results & Highlights

The UFC returns to Seattle, WA today (March 28) for a UFC Fight Night card that takes place at the city’s Climate Pledge Arena.

The main event is a huge middleweight contest between rising contender Joe Pyfer and former two-time UFC Middleweight Champion Israel Adesanya, who is looking to snap a three-fight skid that began with an upset-loss to Sean Strickland that ended his second title reign in 2023.

The night’s co-main event is also a pivotal matchup for the women’s flyweight division, as former titleholder Alexa Grasso and Maycee Barber are set to run things back more than five years after their first meeting.

UFC Seattle Live Results & Highlights

The UFC Seattle main card also features Michael Chiesa’s retirement fight against Niko Price, which will take place after longtime UFC veteran Julian Erosa welcomes Lerryan Douglas to the promotion in a featherweight contest.

Michael Chiesa (red gloves) reacts after defeating Max Griffin (blue gloves) at T-Mobile Arena. | Stephen R. Sylvanie-Imagn Images

Mansur Abdul-Malik puts his undefeated record on the line against Yousri Belgaroui in a huge fight for the middleweight division, and the UFC Seattle main card will open with a fan-friendly lightweight clash between Terrance McKinney and Kyle Nelson.

Mansur Abdul-Malik (red gloves) prior to the fight against Antonio Trocoli (blue gloves) during UFC 323 at T-Mobile Arena. | Stephen R. Sylvanie-Imagn Images

The final two prelim fights are also lightweight showcases, as Chase Hooper looks to kick off another win streak against Lance Gibson Jr. before Ignacio Bahamondes and Tofiq Musayaev meet in the featured prelim to get fans primed for the main card action.

Jim Miller (red gloves) fights against Chase Hooper (blue gloves) during UFC 314 at Kaseya Center. | Sam Navarro-Imagn Images

The rest of the UFC Seattle prelims are highlighted by longtime Bellator veteran Tyrell Fortune’s promotional debut against Marcin Tybura, as well as the return of top women’s flyweight contender Casey O’Neill for a matchup with Gabriella Fernandes.

All fighters scheduled to compete at UFC Seattle successfully made weight ahead of the event. The prelim action is set to kick off at 5:00 p.m. ET, so be sure to check back here for live results and highlights from every fight once the card starts.

UFC Seattle Main Card (Paramount+, 8:00 p.m. ET)

• Main Event: Israel Adesanya vs. Joe Pyfer



• Co-Main Event: Alexa Grasso vs. Maycee Barber 2



• Michael Chiesa vs. Niko Price



• Julian Eroa vs. Lerryan Douglas



• Mansur Abdul-Malik vs. Yousri Belgaroui



• Terrance McKinney vs. Kyle Nelson

UFC Seattle Preliminary Card (Paramount+, 5:00 p.m. ET)

• Ignacio Bahamondes vs. Tofiq Musayev



• Chase Hooper vs. Lance Gibson Jr.



• Marcin Tybura vs. Tyrell Fortune



• Casey O’Neill vs. Gabriella Fernandes



• Navajo Stirling vs. Bruno Lopes



• Ricky Simon vs. Adrian Yanez



• Alexia Thainara vs. Bruna Brasil