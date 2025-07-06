Tom Aspinall gives brutally honest opinion on UFC's biggest problem

This is the last UFC heavyweight finish, which was 105 days ago.



◼️HW fights in 2025: 14

🔹Finishes - 6 (43%)

🔹Decisions - 8 (57%)



◼️HW fights in 2024: 33

🔹Finishes - 17 (51%)

🔹Decisions - 16 (49%)



Conclusion, heavyweight is so bad 🥸#UFC317pic.twitter.com/D81rUUcyRV